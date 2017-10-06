‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Slammed For Cruel Treatment Of Fans On Twitter

Is Jenelle Evans mean to her fans? According to a couple of fans, their recent encounters with the Teen Mom 2 star have been far from pleasant.

On October 6, Jenelle Evans responded to a message from a fan who suggested that she was a big fan of Evans until she mistreated her in New York City. Although the fan didn’t elaborate on her encounter with Evans, she said that the experience made her dislike the reality star.

“Uhm… what?! I’ve never been rude or mean to any of my fans, have no clue why you would say that,” Jenelle Evans wrote.

Despite Jenelle Evans’ denial, she continued to face comments of being mean to her fans and in response to another fan, she suggested that she wasn’t quick to comply with her fan’s request in New York City because she was with her children.

“Ohhhhh so since I didn’t take a pic with you since I had my kids with me on vacation… I’m a bad person now. Maybe I didn’t have time?!” Jenelle Evans fired back at the woman.

Jenelle Evans didn’t reveal when it was that the incident occurred, but, as fans may recall, the reality star and her now-husband, David Eason, recently took their children, including Jace and Maryssa, to New York City to pick up her wedding dress.

During their trip, Jenelle Evans and David Eason enjoyed a visit to Central Park.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason enjoyed their trip to New York City over the summer and shared several photos with their fans and followers on social media throughout their vacation. Then, weeks later, after getting everyone fitted for their wedding attire, they said their “I dos.”

Jenelle Evans and David Eason got married on September 23, at their home in North Carolina surrounded by their children, including their nine-month-old daughter Ensley, and Evans’ middle child, three-year-old Kaiser. The couple dated for about two years before getting married.

