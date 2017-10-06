‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Steve Vows To Figure Out Adrienne Mystery, Bonnie Visits Mickey’s Grave

Days Of Our Lives spoilers two weeks ahead reveal that Bonnie Lockhart’s (Judi Evans) game might be coming to an end. Steve “Patch” Johnson didn’t think too much of Adrienne Kiriakis’ strange behavior before. However, now it is becoming obvious that something is definitely not right. He will be on a mission to find out what is going on with his sister. Meanwhile, Bonnie visits Mickey Horton’s grave, which could expose her dirty little secret.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to find out what is going to happen in Salem.

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Days Of Our Lives spoilers two weeks ahead focus on Adrienne‘s peril. Bonnie has taken over her life and she left Adrienne in prison to rot. So far, nobody has clued in that Adrienne has a doppelganger, even after Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) was exposed.

Everyone is starting to notice Adrienne’s bizarre behavior. It isn’t just the way she is acting, though. Her clothing is more revealing and she doesn’t seem to care about her own child, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith.) Fans know it is because it isn’t Adrienne in Salem, but a doppelganger named Bonnie Lockhart.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers two weeks ahead reveal that Steve will be determined to figure out what is going on. He most likely believes it is a reaction to all the trauma from the past year. She will have to think fast in order to keep her scheme going.

The magazine teased that Bonnie’s exposure might the result of a graveyard visit. She goes to Mickey’s grave and there is a chance that someone will notice. It would make no sense for the real Adrienne to visit the cemetery. This might clue people in on what is really happening.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also tease that Adrienne will finally figure out why nobody has rescued her yet. She encounters Hattie in prison, who informs her of the doppelganger drama. This is when Adrienne finally realizes this is why nobody is searching for her. They don’t even know she is missing. She begs Hattie for her help, but the prison inmate isn’t going to do anything unless there is something in it for her.

The gang's all here! ????#DAYS ????@stephen_e_nichols A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Jun 1, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

What do you think is going to happen with Steve, Adrienne, and Bonnie on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Corday Productions]