‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Get Ready For Some Feuds This Fall That Could Change Things In Salem

Days of Our Lives fans know that big changes are coming to Salem. Ron Carlivati has taken the show in a whole new direction and the storylines are heating up — to a boiling point in some cases.

As we move into the fall, there are some big changes coming to Days of Our Lives. Salem is about to experience some changes that no one saw coming. The return of Sami Brady may be just what Lucas needs to get a grip and back on track. Both have suffered immense heartbreak with the death of their son, but Lucas has allowed his grief to break him. Sami knows he is stronger than that and will make him face it. After all, he is Will’s father, and even though they are apprehensive about whether Will could actually be alive, they will end up having a blow out over how to handle the situation as it unfolds.

Kate will have no choice but to face her past with Clyde Weston. He remains in prison, and Kate would rather never lay eyes on him again. Spoilers tell us she will find herself in a position where she has to face Clyde in order to get answers about Will that only he can answer. Kate will have to face her own demons in the search for answers.

Everyone is waiting for Bonnie and Adrienne to come face to face. That will happen this fall as well on Days of Our Lives. This is a feud that should be epic as Bonnie has destroyed Adrienne’s life after having her jailed in her own place at Statesville. Victor should be thrilled to see Bonnie bounced, as she has pushed his buttons for way too long.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Brady and Nicole end up in a feud that may end any chance of happiness for Nicole. As spoilers for Days of Our Lives have revealed, Nicole and Eric will give into temptation and make love. Nicole, who has never been able to have children, will be pregnant as a result of their encounter. Brady is devastated and hurt by the betrayal and tries to force Nicole to do what he wants. She knows he can expose her and the role she played in the murder of Deimos. Will he really use that against her if she wants to leave him?

Do you think Sami can get Lucas back on track and off the booze? Will Nicole’s exit from Days of Our Lives be as a pregnant woman with the man she loves or in shackles headed for prison? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.