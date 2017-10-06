Scandal star Katie Lowes and husband Adam Shapiro welcome a new “Gladiator” baby, as Albee Shapiro has arrived. Albee is the first child for both Lowes and Shapiro, but not the first baby to be born to the cast, as Scandal star Kerry Washington (who plays Olivia Pope) has two of her own (one of Washington’s babies was born last year, delaying the start of the season). Katie Lowes made the announcement that baby boy Albee Shapiro made his debut just as Scandal was launching its final season last night.

The official announcement was made by Scandal star Katie Lowes on her Instagram account with a photo of baby Albee Shapiro’s toes, a glass of red wine, a bowl of popcorn, and the tools of the trade of Lowes’ Scandal character, Quinn. She also included a sign that indicated it is Scandal’s final season.

“Baby’s‪ ‬first Scandal Thursday‪!‬@shappyshaps and‪ ‬I‪ ‬are thrilled to welcome Albee Shapiro to our family! We’re happy & healthy! #BabyGladiator.”

Katie Lowes’ post was understandably followed by a showering of congratulations from friends, fans, and Scandal co-stars. Scandal star Katie Lowes, who is still pregnant on the premiere episode of the final season of Scandal, announced that she was expecting on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in May.

Future baby Shapirlowes just wrapped Fraturday like a boss. #scandal ???????? A post shared by Katie Lowes (@ktqlowes) on Sep 16, 2017 at 1:44am PDT

She shared with Jimmy Kimmel the gender of the baby.

“It’s a boy! We have zero names.”

Lowes and husband Adam Shapiro got married back in 2012 at a sleepover camp in the Berkshires of Massachusetts (Shapiro is from neighboring Connecticut). Lowes explained that they weren’t looking for a typical wedding.

“I was a wedding planner’s assistant for years. And I knew I did not want to have a traditional wedding because I had worked a million of them. So my husband and I got married at a sleep-away camp in the Berkshires. We rented a whole camp. We had a variety show, we had a color war, we had 215 people in cabins. The cops came. There was a drum circle. There was a fire pit.”

The Scandal star even shared her birth plan with fans during her pregnancy in anticipation of her baby gladiator’s birth.

“I wanted a doula because it’s my first baby and I want to be able to call her when I’m going into labor so she can come over and help us go through the early stage.”

Lowes said in the early stages of labor, she hopes a doula can keep the baby’s birth drama-free.

“My husband and I are both actors; we’re obviously dramatic. So we want someone who is able to say, ‘This is normal. You’re okay; let’s do another lap around the house. Let’s bounce on a ball, let’s walk down the street.'”

Would you like to wish Scandal star Katie Lowes and husband Adam Shapiro best wishes now that their baby gladiator has arrived?

