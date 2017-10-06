Kailyn Lowry And Chris Lopez Split Back On As New Man Comes Into The Picture? [Photo]

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez were rumored to be working out their relationship just a short time ago but now, after rumors began swirling in regard to a potential new man in the Teen Mom 2 star’s life, they have reportedly called it quits for good.

On October 6, Radar Online shared a report in which they suggested that Kailyn Lowry had ditched her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, for a hot new man just two months after their son Lux Russell’s arrival.

After Kailyn Lowry shared a bevy of photos of Dionisio Cephas on her Snapchat page, he spoke to Radar Online about the nature of their relationship, revealing that while they aren’t a couple just yet, “time will tell” when it comes to a future romance.

Although Dionisio Cephas’ name may be new to some of Kailyn Lowry’s fans and followers, he was actually first linked to the longtime reality star and mother of three in May, when he and Lowry visited Los Angeles together. As E! News explained at the time, Lowry and Cephas ran errands and attended events together during their trip and at one point, Cephas was seen in bed with Lowry.

“She insisted he was just a friend but then they did a Snapchat of them in bed together,” an insider told E! News in May.

According to the source, Kailyn Lowry was upset after the photo of Cephas garnered her backlash and even faced the wrath of her former husband, Javi Marroquin, who was far from impressed after seeing her in bed with another man while seven months pregnant with Chris Lopez’s baby.

In addition to her 2-month-old son Lux Russell, who she shares with former boyfriend Chris Lopez, Kailyn Lowry is mom to 7-year-old Isaac from her past romance with Jo Rivera and to 3-year-old Lincoln from her marriage to Javi Marroquin.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez began dating in 2016 after Lowry confirmed she and Marroquin had split. However, just after she learned she was pregnant with her third child, she and Lopez broke up. Since then, they have been co-parenting their baby boy while allegedly attempting to make amends.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her family, and her co-stars, including Briana DeJesus, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]