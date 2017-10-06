‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’ Open Beta Begins With Both Local And Online Multiplayer Modes Available

If you’ve been curious to give Star Wars: Battlefront II a spin before its global release on November 17, this weekend is your chance to do so for free. The beta is now open to everyone on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One with no pre-order required. And, unlike many betas, this one has an offline option for those who aren’t interested in playing online.

Players can enjoy all of the Star Wars action until the beta ends on Monday, October 9 at noon Eastern Time (9 a.m. Pacific Time).

The beta drops during Xbox‘s “Free Play Days” event, which means all Xbox One and Xbox 360 players can enjoy playing online this weekend without an Xbox Live membership. Star Wars: Battlefront II can be downloaded to an Xbox One with approximately 13.2GB of free space.

On PS4, a PlayStation Plus membership is required to access the online features of the beta, and approximately 23 GB is noted as the minimum save file size.

PC players will need about 55GB free on their hard drive, and their rigs will need to meet these minimum specifications:

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10

Processor AMD FX-6350 or Intel Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics card AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB or NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 660 2GB

DirectX: 11.0 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

But, if you’d like to ensure your Star Wars gaming experience is as the developers intended, they recommend the following set up:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 (or later)

Processor: AMD FX 8350 Wraith, Intel Core i7 6700, or equivalent

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB or NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1060 3GB

DirectX: 11.1 Compatible video card (or equivalent)

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

There are four game modes that players will get to test during the beta: Arcade, Galactic Assault, Strike, and Starfighter Assault. For those who are looking for another couch co-op game to consider for their library, you’ll want to try out the Arcade mode. It features team battles that can be played offline with a split-screen multiplayer feature.

The online multiplayer modes include Galactic Assault, which gives players the chance to defend or attack the royal palace on Naboo. They start out with the option to play as ground troopers, droids, or air forces. Once players earn enough points, they can then summon powerful heroes and villains to the fight like Darth Maul, Boba Fett, Rey, and Han Solo. It looks similar to the demo that has been showcased earlier this year at EA Play, and now everyone can have an opportunity to give it a go.

Strike is a new mode that’s very similar, but features smaller teams. It’s supposedly designed for those who just want to put their tactics to the test, and play the objective without the overpowering Jedi or Sith showing up to turn the tide.

Tell the galaxy you're ready. The #StarWarsBattlefrontII Beta is open for all players. pic.twitter.com/neyADBODO1 — EAStarWars (@EAStarWars) October 6, 2017

To download the Star Wars: Battlefront II beta this weekend, you can do so from the following platform-specific stores.

Get a sense of the visuals and action to come in the Battlefront II beta experience from the trailer below.

[Featured Image by EA/DICE]