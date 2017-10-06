‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Julian’s Back — Will He Team Up With Sonny Now?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers revealed William deVry would step into the role of Jullian Jerome next week. According to SheKnows Soaps, he will return to work on October 16. GH spoilers suggest that his first episode will air in late November. The actor has been off work for most of the summer and early fall due to contract negotiations and requested time off. So what’s ahead for Jullian when he returns next month?

Jullian and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) fans, or as their followers call them, “Julexis Army,” will be shocked to see who Jullian has teamed up with. General Hospital spoilers state that Sonny (Maurice Benard) tried to get out of the mob, but he was sucked back in after Jason (or Drew) was shot. Jullian understands how difficult it is to get out of the organized crime lifestyle and could partner up with Sonny.

As shocking as it sounds, the General Hospital spoilers indicate that Jullian will seek Sonny out and offer to help him. Apparently, he thinks he knows a way to get out of the criminal lifestyle and not face any consequences. The burning question will be, will Sonny accept help from Jullian?

DeVry revealed that he and executive producer Frank Valentini knew that he was returning the day after a three-week hiatus for GH actors. He wanted to surprise everyone and not spoil that Jullian was about to disrupt several lives in Port Charles. William added that he knew his contract would be renewed eventually because they were so close to making a deal. It’s safe to assume Jullian will find a way to get out of jail and will become someone of importance to Sonny. When pressed for more information, deVry said to tune into General Hospital to find out more information.

During William’s time off, he kept busy with auditions in Canada. He is always looking for other roles to do during his time off. General Hospital spoilers state that William pointed out that even if he appears in other TV shows or movies, his home is GH, and he has no plans to leave the soap opera.

Are you glad Jullian’s back? Would you like to see him team up with Sonny?

