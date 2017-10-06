Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Sued For Outing Her Ex-Friend As Gay

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have found themselves on the same side again as they’re both being sued by a man who claims the former couple outed him as gay on social media.

TMZ reports that Pilot Jones, an ex-friend of Chyna’s, is suing them for defamation and cyberbullying, according to court documents.

This friction between Rob, Chyna and Jones apparently stems from a belief that Jones sold a picture of him making out with the former stripper to the press. There were also claims that Pilot could be the father of Chyna’s then-unborn baby.

As The Daily Mail reported via Radar Online, Chyna was livid about the story and said that Jones was trying to extort her. She then said that he was gay and that she’d only taken the photo kissing him to make one of her exes jealous. During her online rebuttal of the story, Chyna also posted screengrabs of private text conversations in which Pilot admits that he is gay. In the texts, Jones denies that he leaked the photos to the press.

Chyna wasn’t the only one who reacted. As TMZ reported at the time, Kardashian sent threatening text messages to Jones that were explicitly racist and homophobic, some of them including the “n-word,” and “f*ggot.” Jones filed a police report and the Los Angeles Threat Management Unit was on the case.

Now, he’s suing Dream Kardashian’s parents. According to TMZ, in court documents Pilot claims that the situation worsened when Rob and Chyna released his phone number and email address to the public. This led to him receiving threatening messages from strangers who accused him of trying to destroy their relationship.

Some of the messages threatened his life, he says. He adds that the feud between the three of them led him to attempt suicide. Jones also says that when a media outlet called and asked if he was the father of Chyna’s child, he said no.

Do you think a judge will believe Pilot Jones claims against Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian? Will he succeed in getting any money out of them? Let us know your predictions in the comments below.

