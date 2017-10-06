Amber Rose Calls For Education After Cam Newton’s Sexist Remarks, Seemingly Changes Her Mind

Amber Rose is famous for defending women’s rights, so when the self-proclaimed feminist reacted to Cam Newton’s sexist comments, what she did say about it was pretty shocking. It turns out that Muva didn’t want to tear apart the Carolina Panthers quarterback for laughing at a female sports reporter.

Instead, Amber is calling for education in a shocking statement where she was very sympathetic to the media firestorm that had erupted around Cam. Then, she turned right around and deleted it.

It all started on Wednesday when Cam Newton was asked about routes by Jourdan Rodrigue, a female sports journalist for the Charlotte Observer. Apparently, Cam was having a hard time grasping that a woman would know anything about running routes in football.

“It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes like — it’s funny,” Cam said.

The backlash against Cam Newton was fast and fierce. Other female sports reporters and journalists took aim at Cam and it was clear that he had offended many female sports professionals and fans too.

Not Amber Rose, though. The defender of women everywhere actually came to Cam Newton’s defense a little bit.

Amber took to Instagram and even posted the Cam Newton video that had now become viral. In the caption of the now-deleted video, Amber wrote, “let’s not get mad at him” according to The Philly Voice.

Amber continued in her defense of Cam Newton by saying that someone “taught him to think this way his entire life. That we as women are not as smart as men, that we are incapable of liking or being knowledgeable about sports because we have a vagina.”

“Truly it is not his fault for thinking this way but unfortunately for him there has to be consequences in order to bring change,” Amber said.

Message ✊????✊????✊????✊????✊???? #arsw17 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Oct 3, 2017 at 8:11pm PDT

It’s unclear why Amber Rose took the post down. Possibly due to the backlash from a horde of angry women who didn’t think Cam’s comments were funny at all. Even Jourdan Rodrigue took to Twitter to let everyone know how offended she was with Cam Newton’s response to her question.

Ultimately, Cam Newton has apologized for his sexist comment. Amber Rose has deleted her Instagram post calling for women not to be mad at him and now there’s nothing to do but wait for the anger to simmer in hopes that Cam learned his lesson.

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]