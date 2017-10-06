‘Live’s’ Kelly Shares Adorable Throwback Photo Of Son Joaquin, Pokes Fun At Her Own Age On 47th Birthday

If you follow her on social media, then you know that Live with Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa loves to share throwback photos on her Instagram page. A few weeks ago, the Inquisitr reported that the 47-year-old star paid tribute to her mother-in-law on her birthday by posting a series of photos, both old and new. That same week, Ripa shared an adorable throwback photo of her and husband Mark Consuelos, just because.

This week, Ripa was back to her old ways on social media, sharing a few throwback pictures with her adoring fans. The first photo came on Kelly’s 47th birthday as she shared a makeup-free photo of herself at home, drinking coffee from a mug that hilariously reads, “Lordy, Lordy, look who’s 40.”

“Can’t believe this coffee mug is seven years old. It looks brand new!” Ripa wrote in the clever caption.

Not surprisingly, Ripa’s army of 1.6 million followers immediately took to the photo with a ton of comments. In all, the post received over 76,000 likes and 2,900 comments. Some fans made sure to wish Kelly a happy birthday while others couldn’t get over how good the mom of three looks for her age.

“Girrrrrl rock that mug!!!! You look amazing!!!”

“Kelly, you are gorgeous! You are blessed to have the looks, and the personality,” another adoring fan wrote.

Even some of Kelly’s famous friends went out of their way to send birthday wishes to the star. Fellow television personality Lucy Liu told Ripa that she looked “gorgeous” inside and out and not a day over 20. Jason Derulo also sent birthday wishes to Kelly, and the Live star seemed very excited about it.

“Thanks @jasonderulo! Please hold while I show this to my daughter. She’s 16 and this will give me credit,” Ripa hilariously replied.

In another throwback photo shared this week on her Instagram page, Kelly posted a throwback photo from 2007. In the picture, Ripa can be seen snuggling up to her youngest son Joaquin, who is rocking wet and curly hair as well as a pair of colorful swim trunks. The caption on the photo was just as sweet as the photo itself.

“#tbt 2007 snuggly Joaquin.”

Like her previous post, Ripa’s fans made sure to comment on the picture. Though the post didn’t gain as much attention as her birthday photo, it still received an impressive 43,000 plus likes along with over 300 comments.

“He has become a handsome teenager!”

“So sweet mom and your last little baby,” another fan chimed in.

Earlier this year, the Inquisitr reported that Ripa’s youngest son, 14-year-old Joaquin, just began his first year of high school in September. Can you believe how fast Kelly’s kids are growing?

