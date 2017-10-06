Cindy Crawford’s Children, Kaia And Presley, May Be Headed To The E! Network: Is ‘KUWTK’ Canceled?

Could Cindy Crawford and her family, including husband Rande Gerber and children Kaia and Presley, be headed to the E! Network in a new reality show?

According to a new report, the E! Network is ready to part ways with the Kardashian and Jenner family after 10 years of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. As the long-running series reaches its potential end, the network is allegedly on the hunt for a new famous family for their viewers to “keep up” with.

On October 6, Radar Online revealed that the E! Network is currently celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Keeping Up with the Kardashians with a final season of the show and when it comes to their next move, Cindy Crawford and her family could be preparing for their on-screen debut.

“The network is already looking,” a source told Straight Shuter, adding that Cindy Crawford and her family would be the network’s first choice.

As fans of the famous family may know, 51-year-old Cindy Crawford is married to 55-year-old Rande Gerber, the best friend of George Clooney, and the couple shares two stunning children, 16-year-old Kaia Gerber and 18-year-old Presley Gerber, who recently graced the runways of New York and Paris’ Fashion Week events.

Although Cindy Crawford and her family would surely make for an interesting series, they have reportedly not signed on to anything quite yet, and when it comes to the future, they are said to be hesitant about allowing cameras to follow their every move.

Cindy Crawford was a top model throughout her career, and judging by the last year of events, both of her children are set to have the same success. Not only does Kaia have her mother’s good looks, height, and thin frame, she’s also friends with a number of popular models of today’s age, including Kendall Jenner. As for Crawford’s son, Presley, he is extremely good-looking as well, and when it comes to his modeling accomplishments, he’s recently landed gigs with the likes of Calvin Klein, Burberry, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Cindy Crawford and her family have not yet commented on the possibility of taking over for the Kardashians.

