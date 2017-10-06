Gwen Stefani Ready To Wed Blake Shelton? She Hints At Wanting A Wedding Ring On New Christmas Album

Gwen Stefani has released her new holiday album You Make It Feel Like Christmas, and it’s filled with classic songs, new romantic tunes, mentions of her relationship, and Blake Shelton. With lyrics about a wedding ring and kissing someone with blue eyes, does this mean a wedding is coming soon?

“I can’t wait to give all my lovin’ to my best friend. All I want is you to take my love and give it back again. Don’t need no money, don’t need a thing. I don’t even need a wedding ring. All I need is love and the truth, and I got it, my gift is you,” Stefani sings in her song “My Gift Is You,” which she also wrote.

She may not need a wedding ring, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t want one, right?

In her song Never Kissed Anyone with Blue Eyes Before, which Stefani wrote, she sings about having a lot to celebrate and this Christmas being the best one ever. According to Entertainment Tonight, the song must be a reference to her blue-eyed boyfriend.

Shelton also appears on the record in a duet with Stefani on the title track.

Other songs on the new album include the classic holiday tunes “Santa Baby,” “Let it Snow,” “Silent Night,” and “White Christmas.”

Gwen Stefani recently celebrated her 48th birthday on October 3, and Shelton made sure to melt everyone’s heart with a special request in a tweet to his girlfriend.

“Why don’t you go ahead and NEVER break my heart,” he wrote to the No Doubt alum.

She responded by tweeting a thank you to Shelton for saving her life.

For Shelton’s 41st birthday in June, Stefani threw him a country-themed birthday party complete with an armadillo cake.

Birthday armadillo @blakeshelton gx #bdayboy #cake A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

After two years together and tons of sweet Instagram pictures and flirtatious tweets, many fans are ready for the couple to tie the knot. Plus, with Stefani’s sons appearing in a wedding scene for Shelton’s “I’ll Name the Dogs” video, Refinery29 says it shows how well the boys are getting along with Shelton. It seems as though the couple and her three boys are ready to be a family.

Recently, in Oklahoma, when Shelton was on stage with Stefani during a private concert, he talked about how the couple first got together and when they started “messing around,” while Gwen shot him a surprised look. The fans loved it and started to cheer.

Tell us! Do you think Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will announce an engagement by the end of the year? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images]