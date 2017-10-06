Aaron Carter Leaves Rehab After Two Weeks: Is He Doing Any Better?

Aaron Carter has left rehab after two weeks of treatment. Us Weekly reported that his departure was prompted by “legal and personal matters” that he needs to tend to.

“Aaron has left the facility where he has been working on his wellness,” Carter’s rep tells Us Weekly in a press statement. “Several legal and personal matters arose that required his immediate and in-person attention. He is still very much committed to his wellness and will be continually working toward being the best person possible.”

The statement goes on to say that Aaron was making improvements in his recovery and regrets that he had to leave because of important financial matters in Florida. He has reportedly put on some weight in the two weeks that he was in rehab and his general health has gotten better as well. His rep says that he still plans to continue on the road to recovery.

Carter entered the rehab facility on September 22 to, as his rep claims, improve his overall health and wellness.

Aaron Carter’s life has taken a couple of twists and turns in the past couple of months. As E! Online noted, Carter was arrested for marijuana possession and driving under the influence in July.

In September, the “I Want Candy” singer was involved in a car accident that absolutely destroyed his BMW. Aaron was lucky to walk away from that with a broken nose and injuries to his arms and legs.

During September, he was also visited by the police three times in one day. This was reportedly due to anonymous reports that the former child star was trying to buy a gun and was making threats towards family members and other people. There was also an anonymous call that claimed Carter had tried to kill himself.

Aaron Carter Talked Into Rehab After 2-Day Effort from 'The Doctors' https://t.co/0fy18jDZ6v pic.twitter.com/pfJqzExBci — 102.7 KIIS-FM (@1027KIISFM) September 26, 2017

Carter also came out as bisexual this year and broke up with his former girlfriend, Madison Parker. Aaron later admitted that the breakup was a result of his bisexuality. Aaron claimed that she didn’t really understand it and so they had to go their separate ways.

Do you think that Aaron Carter left rehab too early? Has he put his health in further jeopardy? Do you believe his excuse about having to deal with legal and personal matters? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

