Britney Spears Shares Emotional Message For Las Vegas As She Returns After Shooting

Britney Spears is sharing an emotional message for the city of Las Vegas following the horrific shooting on October 1 that left 59 people dead and hundreds of others injured.

Britney, who’s been performing her “Britney: Piece of Me” residency shows in Sin City since December 2013, took to Instagram this week to confirm her return to the stage shortly after the mass shooting at Route 91 Harvest festival.

Seemingly dispelling recent rumors claiming that the pop superstar was supposedly too scared to return to the city in the wake of the tragedy, Spears appeared to make it clear that she won’t be ruled by fear and will be back on stage next week.

Posting a photo of herself performing at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino during one of her hugely popular residency concerts, Britney told her more than 17.5 million Instagram followers, “We’ll get through this together” with a heart emoji.

Though she didn’t mention the shooting explicitly, the mom of two’s poignant message was clearly referring to the recent tragedy.

She then confirmed that she’ll be continuing on with her shows from October 11, which will be 10 days after a gunman opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 people at the country music festival. “See you Wednesday #VegasStrong,” she said.

Shortly before announcing the news, she also retweeted a message from the official Twitter account of Las Vegas and added a heart emoji and the hashtag #VegasStrong.

Britney’s strong message came shortly after Radar Online seemingly incorrectly claimed that the singer was supposedly considering canceling the remainder of her residency concerts because she was too scared to return to Las Vegas in the wake of the shooting.

However, Spears’ touching Instagram message proves that the star isn’t letting fear rule her decisions, despite an intruder bursting onto her stage in August before being wrestled to the ground by her dancer.

Footage captured by concertgoers showed the star telling her security team that she was worried the stage crasher had a gun.

The “Make Me…” singer performs her shows intermittently at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, which is mere minutes down the famous Las Vegas strip from the Mandalay Bay hotel where a gunman shot at the crowd from the 32nd floor.

Shortly after the shooting, Britney shared a message on Instagram where she told fans that she had been left “completely heartbroken” by the incident.

“Completely heartbroken over the news this morning,” she said after waking up to hear the horrific news on October 2. “Keeping the victims of last night’s tragedy in Las Vegas in my prayers #PrayForLasVegas.”

Britney announced earlier this year that she would be ending her residency at the end of this year, but still has concerts scheduled until New Year’s Eve, December 31 2017.

Spears’ team confirmed that her shows would be coming to an end to Las Vegas Review-Journal, but also noted that there’s a good chance the singer will stay in Vegas and potentially move her residency to another venue on the strip.

Confessing that her next move is currently “undecided,” Britney’s manager Larry Rudolph said, “We are still talking with Caesars Entertainment and other interested parties in Las Vegas.”

