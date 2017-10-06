‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 4 Sees ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star In Undisclosed Role

Peaky Blinders Season 4 is almost here. While there isn’t a set date for the premiere yet, there are casting announcements. One of the most notable is a certain Game of Thrones star, who will be an undisclosed role right now. Chances are he’s not going to be a friendly face for Tommy Shelby, considering his role in Thrones.

Who’s the familiar face? Aiden Gillen is joining the cast of Peaky Blinders, according to Den of Geek. The Irish actor is best known for his role of Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish, who saw a messy end in Game of Thrones Season 7, after his scheming finally came back to bite him.

Gillen’s role hasn’t been shared just yet, and fans have seen little of him in the trailers and images so far. Gillen has a habit of playing smart, conniving characters in other shows he’s done. While his most notable is in Game of Thrones, he has also appeared in King Arthur and The Wire. His roles aren’t always the bad guy, but he does have a habit of playing someone only out for himself. Will that be the case in Peaky Blinders Season 4?

The BBC announced that Peaky Blinders will be picked up for Seasons 4 and 5 back in May 2016. The fourth season is expected soon, although an exact date isn’t known just yet. Fans are eager to find out where Tommy Shelby will go from here. He was last seen turning his family in, and the trailer shows that not all may make prison out alive.

The new issue of @empiremagazine has exclusive pics from #PeakyBlinders, plus an insight into @adrienbrody and Aidan Gillen's roles. Out now pic.twitter.com/2dA7yLLoKA — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) October 5, 2017

Gillen isn’t the only fresh face to the series. Charlie Murphy will also take on another yet undisclosed role. She is best known for her role of Queen Isuelt in The Last Kingdom, which has been compared to Game of Thrones on a number of occasions.

There will be two characters returning for the series. Tom Hardy is going to reprise his role of Alfie Solomons in the first episode of the new season. Charlotte Riley is also returning as May Carleton at some point in the season.

So far the two new characters don’t even have names. Likewise, the episodes of any of Season 4 don’t have confirmed titles. Each promo and tweet about the series has just created more questions with fans. It looks like fans will have to wait for the first episode of Peaky Blinders Season 4 (whenever that will be) to see who Gillen and Murphy will play.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]