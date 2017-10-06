Teresa Giudice On Fixing Her Family: Has She Spoken To Kathy Wakile And Rosie?

Teresa Giudice told The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers that prison has changed the way she felt about certain situations. When Giudice was released, she immediately tried to make peace with her former nemesis, Danielle Staub. The two bonded over yoga and their daughters, and many fans were surprised that Teresa would make room for Danielle in her life. If Giudice could give her former nemesis space in her life, could she forgive her cousins Kathy Wakile and Rosie Pierri for talking about her criminal case behind her back?

When Teresa was released from prison, she didn’t reach out to Kathy and Rosie. They tried to reach out to her, but Giudice called her two cousins horrible names, including scum, and she was furious that Kathy’s mother had said that people who do criminal things will have to face the consequences. Teresa felt that her family didn’t have her back.

According to a new report, Teresa Giudice supposedly gave Kathy and Rosie some time after her mother passed away. Perhaps she realized that she only has one family and only one life. It was Melissa Gorga who revealed that Kathy and Rosie had reached out to Teresa and she hadn’t shut them out.

“Yeah, they did,” Melissa Gorga has revealed about Teresa’s plans to fix her family issues, adding, “They came around for the funeral, and they were by her house and everything.”

Even though they were around, Teresa Giudice may not be so willing to forgive them. She was furious when she saw Kathy and Rich Wakile talking about her case after her sentencing. She had previously asked her family to stop talking about her case. Whatever the public needed to know, she would let them know. Since they didn’t respect her wishes, Teresa decided to cut them out. Even in her new book, Standing Strong, Teresa doesn’t exactly have nice things to say about her cousins. Kathy, on the other hand, has previously revealed she’s convinced that they will work out their issues as a family and that time may be the one ingredient.

“I don’t really get too, too involved, but I know they’re doing well and I’ve seen them recently during the time of loss,” Kathy Wakile has previously revealed about the chances of them working out their issues. “We’re a strong family, so I think everybody will get through this just fine.”

What do you think about Teresa Giudice possibly fixing her issues with Kathy and Rosie? Do you think she should let them back in or stand strong in her decision to protect herself and her husband?

