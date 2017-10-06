‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Phyllis Catches Billy In The Act, Victor Goes All Out Against Nick

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of October 9 promise suspense and shocking revelations.

Phyllis Catches Billy In The Act

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of October 9 state that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) sets a trap to catch Billy (Jason Thompson) in the act of stealing information from Jabot systems using her laptop. Phyllis is shocked to discover that Jack (Peter Bergman) was right when he claimed that Billy has been stealing secret Jabot information by accessing Jabot files on her laptop using Dina’s (Marla Adams) password.

Phyllis is furious to confirm Jack’s suspicions and the revelation could end their relationship. It could also lead to Phyllis aligning herself more closely with Jack. This means she will likely be more personally involved on Jack’s side in the fight against Billy, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Brash & Sassy.

Victor Goes All Out Against Nick

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor (Eric Braeden) is angry because his attempt to teach Nick (Joshua Morrow) a lesson by siphoning $500 million from his bank account has not yielded the result he expected. Victor had expected that the move would leave Nick demoralized and unable to sustain his resistance against him. Instead, Nick fights back by revealing his secrets on Hilary’s GC buzz. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor redoubles his efforts to teach Nick a lesson.

Lily’s Good Fortune

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of October 9 reveal that Lily (Christel Khalil) gets a new lease of life when Brash & Sassy hires her to fill Cane Ashby’s (Daniel Goddard) former executive position. Lily’s new job represents a major advancement for her. She had previously worked with Brash & Sassy as a model.

Hilary Turns To Devon For Succor

Spoilers for the week of October 9 state that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) turns to her ex-husband Devon (Bryton James) for succor after she loses Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) to Lily who is divorcing Cane. Hilary now focuses on deploying her feminine wiles to snatch Devon from Mariah (Camryn Grimes). Her task will likely be made easier by the fact that although Mariah is officially dating Devon, her heart is with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks).

Mariah has been trying to connect romantically with Tessa. Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of October 9 state that Mariah pleads with Tessa not to leave her after Tessa accepts Noah’s (Robert Adamson) invitation to move in with her.

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Reveals Christian’s Paternity On GC Buzz, Shatters Nick’s Life https://t.co/LGMDpzRfzh ???????? ???????? #YR — Karlie723 (@OsaycanyouC) September 26, 2017

Ashley Is Devastated

A bombshell revelation that erupts about Graham’s (Max Shippee) paternity leaves Ashley (Eileen Davidson) devastated. Traci (Beth Maitland) discovers Graham’s secret and can’t wait to share it with Ashley.

It turns out that Graham is the son of Brent Davis (Bert Kramer) and Myrna (Marcia Rodd) and that his last name is Davis. This means that Ashley and Graham are half-siblings. Ashley is the daughter of Brent Davis with Dina (Marla Adams).

The truth about Ashley’s paternity is a closely guarded family secret.

Traci stumbled upon the bombshell revelation about Graham’s paternity in an old yearbook that reveals that Graham’s surname is Davis. Graham’s current surname, Bloodworth, is the maiden name of his mother, Myrna.

Myrna is using her son to get revenge against Dina. She accuses Dina of ruining her family. Dina’s affair with Brent Davis broke up his marriage to Myrna.

[Featured Image by Francois Durand/Getty Images]