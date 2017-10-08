Did Dakota Johnson Celebrate Birthday With Ex-Boyfriend Matthew Hitt? Jamie Dornan Handles ‘Fifty Shades’ Fans

Dakota Johnson turned 28 this week in New York, one of her favorite cities in the world. While she is a third-generation Hollywood actress, she still loves to rub shoulders with artists on the east coast. That is how she first met ex-boyfriend, Matthew Hitt, who is the lead guitarist in a band called the Drowners. When she broke up with him, she did not visit the Big Apple for a while. But just before her birthday, the Fifty Shades actress was caught meeting up with him. Did they celebrate her 28th birthday together?

The daughter of Melanie Griffith has been trying to change her image as an erotic actress ever since Fifty Shades of Grey came out. The first movie got horrible reviews, only getting 25 percent freshness on Rotten Tomatoes. The second of the installment did worse. Considering that the second and the third were shot together, it is unlikely that Fifty Shades Freed will do much better.

With movies like Suspiria and How To Be Single, Dakota is trying to turn over a new leaf in her career, but in her personal life, she seems to be revisiting her old habits. Last week, she shocked her fans when she casually met up with Matthew Hitt, “donning a rust-colored coat which she layered over a white top” and keeping her hair natural.

The last time that they have been seen together as a couple was in the summer of 2016, right before Dakota flew out to Vancouver to shoot Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed.

Photoset: Dakota Johnson Out With Matthew in NYC – May 3rd

More @ https://t.co/034xaX7sUe pic.twitter.com/lOmYtqkjc2 — Dakota Johnson Daily (@DakotaJohnsons) May 5, 2016

This past Wednesday, the newly 28-year-old actress was spotted still in New York.

“Dakota Johnson eschewed the use of cheap ridesharing services when she hailed a taxi as she headed out in New York on Wednesday,” reports Daily Mail. “Of course it was very much a day to be living large for the Fifty Shades Of Grey favorite, as she was celebrating turning 28-years-old.”

Despite the fact that they reconnected about a week ago, her ex-boyfriend was not seen with her.

Meanwhile, her Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan was handling the fans of the erotic movies in Ireland. He participated in a golf tournament at The Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, according to Just Jared, the day after Dakota’s birthday. As an avid golfer, he often combines the sport with his charity work.

That day, he was also open to engaging with fans who admire his work on screen.

Met Mr Dornan today at the golf!

He was lovely as ever! ????

Excuse the hair it was very windy! ???????? #JamieDornan pic.twitter.com/OZszba2N23 — Shirley Jones (@shirley27jones) October 4, 2017

Do you think Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan will go on to developing successful artistic careers after Fifty Shades? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]