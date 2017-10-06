‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Big Returns For The Week Of October 9, ‘Y&R’ Star Lands Movie Role

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal a few familiar faces will pop up in Genoa City during the week of October 9. Tristian Rogers (Colin Atkinson) will return for a handful of episodes. He will share scenes with his son Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Juliet (Laur Allen). As if Cane doesn’t have enough going on in his life with Colin showing up, his dad will likely further complicate his life. When Juliet meets Cane’s con artist father, how will she react? The Y&R fans will soon find out.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) will visit Genoa City to try to get to the bottom of this Graham (Max Shippee) mess. She will believe that she went to high school with Graham but cannot find him in the yearbook. According to Soap Opera Digest, Traci will call her friend Sandy (Deborah Geffner) to help her figure out who Graham really is.

Traci and Sandy discover Graham’s picture in another class in the Genoa City yearbook. Young and the Restless spoilers state that his last name is quite a shocker. Will they finally find out that he is Brent Davis’ son? If that’s where the Y&R writers are going with this storyline, it will sure catch Ashley off guard to learn Graham is her half-brother.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Geoffrey Going is set to return in the next couple weeks. Going played the role of Troy in 2012, but it was only for one episode. There is no word on who he will play just yet.

Greg Rikaart wrapped up his short stint on Young and the Restless. CBS hasn’t revealed when he will return. It’s likely he will have to come back after Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) figures out that he was Victor’s (Eric Braeden) secret partner. However, it will probably take Nick quite a while to figure it all out.

Speaking of Eric Braeden, he has a movie coming out in January. He will appear in Den of Thieves in a cameo role. His son Christian Gudegust wrote and produced the film.

Do you think Traci and Ashely will figure out Graham was Brent Davis’ son? Do you think Kevin will be back? Sounds off in the comments section below.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Sonja Flemming/CBS Images]