Kailyn Lowry Insists That She Doesn’t Care About Javi Marroquin’s Alleged Romance With Briana DeJesus

Kailyn Lowry wants to make sure her audience knows that she does not care who her former husband dates.

Amid rumors claiming Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus are dating, the Teen Mom 2 star and mother of three spoke out about the potential romance, insisting that she does not care if Marroquin and DeJesus are involved.

“I don’t care,” Kailyn Lowry explained to Us Weekly magazine, via a report on October 5. “I like to know who’s around my kids, but when it comes down to it, that’s the only thing I care about.”

Kailyn Lowry continued on, stating that while she doesn’t care who Javi Marroquin dates, she would like to know when he’s planning on introducing their three-year-old son, Lincoln, to the women who come into his life. That said, Javi Marroquin hasn’t always gong along with their alleged agreements for their child.

“He didn’t follow through,” she said.

As fans have seen on social media, Javi Marroquin’s son has already spent time with his rumored new girlfriend, Briana DeJesus, and at the end of last month, they posed for a photo with one another as they took in the sights of Orlando by visiting Disney World. Also in the photo, Lowry’s older son, seven-year-old Isaac, was seen.

Kailyn Lowry’s comments to Us Weekly magazine come just days after she told Radar Online that she was minding her own business when it came to the love life of her former husband.

Kailyn Lowry’s former husband has not yet confirmed that he and Briana DeJesus are dating, but they have been spending plenty of time with one another in recent weeks and during a trip to New York City last month, Marroquin was seen holding DeJesus’ baby girl, Stella, who she welcomed in July with her former flame Luis Hernandez.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]