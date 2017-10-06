‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Baby Boom Coming To ‘B&B’? Three Possible Pregnancies Looming

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease there might be a booming business in baby couture at Forrester Creations. The latest Bold news (and gossip) hints some pregnancies will be popping in the upcoming weeks. If all the rumors come true, there could be three baby bumps blessing the LA-based soap and all three would be stunning. Will these unlikely mamas spark drama? There are sure to be shocks galore if even one of these pregnancy prophecies comes true.

Will Bill spark baby daddy drama with Steffy?

B&B didn’t drop in the mention of Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) fertility struggle for nothing. Why would she talk about her pregnancy problems with her father-in-law unless it was for a reason? Spoilers for next week from Soaps She Knows promise that Bill’s anger towards Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) spirals out of control. Bill blames Liam for Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) dumping him, which is a pretty outrageous stance for Dollar Bill to take.

Brooke called Bill out this week saying he wasn’t really sorry he burned Spectra to the ground – he was just sorry he got caught. She’s right, but Bill still wants to blame Liam. Bill recently had a flashback of the time he nearly bedded Steffy years ago, so his sexy daughter-in-law is already on his mind in a carnal way. With Liam taking Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) out of town for a business trip, it’ll be easy enough for Bill to turn Steffy’s jealousy into passion. Will Still finally hit the sheets?

Plus, how macho would Bill feel if he knocked up Steffy when Liam failed to do so? That would certainly make Bill feel pretty potent, but given that Steffy and Liam have been trying to get pregnant, if she turned up in the family way, it would lead to the question of who impregnated her. That would put her marriage on the rocks and could shove Liam right into the arms of the red-headed fashion designer down the block. Can Steffy resist the lure of the Stallion?

Brooke’s health crisis might be a baby

It was just a few years ago when Brooke thought she was menopausal, but it turned out she was pregnant with Bill’s baby. Brooke miscarried, and Bill remains one of the few men in her life with whom she’s not had a kid. It would be a dream for Bill if Brooke were carrying his child, but her health concerns might be another matter entirely. Brooke told Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) that she was feeling rundown this week so it might be menopause, stress, pregnancy or something scarier.

Ridge is the perfect guy to help hide a baby secret on Bold and the Beautiful and they could tell everyone they reunited after she left Bill and say the kid is his. But since it’s been since May that she and Ridge really slept together, if she is preggo, it would be Bill’s kid no doubt. Then again, if Bill also impregnates Steffy, that’s a deal breaker for a reunification with Brooke, so she wouldn’t give him the satisfaction of having two buns in two ladies’ ovens. This could be a mess.

Wyatt and Katie are getting serious

This week’s B&B spoilers from Soap Central have Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) sharing his fears with girlfriend Katie Logan (Heather Tom) that the Spencer family is irretrievably broken. Katie will offer comfort and those two will be back in bed together before you know it. They’ve been insatiable since they began sleeping together and that could mean Katie might be making little Will a big brother soon. If Katie and Wyatt got pregnant, at least she knows for sure who the daddy is.

Of course, Bill would be stunned and the reveal of this romance is inevitable. Eric Forrester (John McCook) caught Katie and Wyatt canoodling on this week’s Bold episodes and Wyatt will be forced to tell his mom about his new (and shocking) GF very soon. Spoilers from current soap magazines say that Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) tries to fix Wyatt up with a date and he’ll have to shut his mom down, which will lead to the big reveal of his getting busy with her nosy neighbor.

What do you think? Is there about to be a bumper crop of babies on Bold? Who do you think will wind up pregnant? Catch up on the latest B&B scoop on Ivy’s new romance, Wyatt raising Will if Katie cuts Bill out of her life, and Ingo Rademacher’s recast as Thorne Forrester. Check back often for more Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

[Featured Image by Art Streiber and Cliff Lipson/CBS]