Miranda Lambert Slams Blake Shelton: Singer Reportedly Claims Her Ex Ruined Her Life

It’s been over two years since Miranda Lambert’s marriage to Blake Shelton ended, but the split still impacts the “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer. In a new explosive interview, Lambert reportedly opens up about how the divorce changed her life, and she doesn’t hold anything back.

The Hollywood Gossip says that an insider claims Shelton’s behavior during the break-up “hurt her badly and profoundly changed her outlook on life.” He literally took all her stuff and put it outside of their house. As if that wasn’t hurtful enough, the media painted Lambert as the villain during the split, and many of their friends in the industry sided with Shelton.

According to Shelton’s current girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, they started to bond when she shared with him how her marriage fell apart, which included her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale cheating on her with a nanny. Shelton revealed that he had been through the same thing, implying Lambert cheated on him.

Shelton apparently “blindsided” Lambert with the divorce, and she put all of the emotions she felt into her platinum album The Weight of These Wings. In an interview with Billboard, Lambert said the album was about her relationship with Shelton, and it helped her “find happiness again.”

Lambert wrote over 70 songs about her four-year marriage and the split because she felt she needed to get her side of the story out. She wanted to take away any mystery from the situation and “feel it all.”

Lambert has since moved on and just celebrated two years with boyfriend Anderson East. Wedding rumors have followed the couple recently, with some reports saying the couple plans to elope as soon as this winter. A source at Us Weekly says the two are perfect together since they both like to play music, drink, and have fun.

Of course, Shelton has been dating Stefani for the past two years, and his new song, “I’ll Name the Dogs,” which is all about marriage, leads many to believe that the two will be headed down the aisle soon. On top of that, Stefani is reportedly going through IVF treatments so the couple can have a baby.

In Touch says Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert are competing to see who gets married first.

