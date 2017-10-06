Vicki Gunvalson Weighs In On Kelly Dodd’s Divorce: She’s ‘Scared’

Vicki Gunvalson recently spoke out about her co-star Kelly Dodd’s plans to divorce her husband, Michael Dodd.

Following Dodd’s announcement at the end of last month, her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star spoke out about the split, revealing that her friend, who shares an 11-year-old daughter with Michael, is “scared” to embark on her new life as a single mom.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine on October 5 during the launch of the Volante Skincare launch event, Vicki Gunvalson confirmed she’s spoken to her co-star following the news of her split and noted that she was doing “good.” That said, she’s a bit scared of the unknown when it comes to life without Michael.

“She doesn’t know what her life is going to be like, if they follow through with this,” Vicki Gunvalson explained.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may recall, Kelly Dodd filed for divorce from Michael years ago but because they couldn’t come to an agreement to finalize their split, they ultimately decided to get back together and make their marriage work for the sake of their family.

In her statement confirming her split, Kelly Dodd said that she was done with her marriage and noted that she and Michael simply aren’t good together. As she explained, she and her now-estranged husband have had marriage problems for years, and after failing to solve them, they decided they would be better off co-parenting their daughter Jolie as single parents.

Vicki Gunvalson started off on The Real Housewives of Orange County as a married woman, but after renewing her vows to Donn Gunvalson during filming, she decided on a divorce and has been dating ever since.

Throughout the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd have grown extremely close to one another, and the two women have also been seen spending time with one another when the cameras aren’t rolling.

To see more of Kelly Dodd, Vicki Gunvalson, and their co-stars, including Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Shannon Beador, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]