‘DWTS’ News: Nick Lachey Refusing To Go Shirtless, Not Happy With Body

This season Nick and Vanessa Lachey are both dancing on Dancing with the Stars. Of course, they are getting a little bit competitive with each other. Radar Online is now sharing that Nick Lachey is against going without a shirt on the show. He is from a boy band, but it turns out that his body isn’t exactly what it used to be, and he doesn’t want to show it off.

A source is saying that everyone has been asked to wear revealing outfits. Fans have seen a lot of guys go shirtless on the show before, but it sounds like Nick Lachey won’t be doing it. The source said that Nick is “conservative” and wants to be covered up. It is obvious that Nick isn’t afraid to show off his arms, but it doesn’t sound like his shirt will be coming off this season.

Back when Nick Lachey was part of 98 Degrees, he did go shirtless, but his body isn’t the same, and he is now a dad. Nick isn’t going to give in easily on this one either. However, if he sticks around long enough, then maybe he will end up changing his mind.

Right now, Nick Lachey is competing against his wife, and of course, each wants to make it further than the other. Maybe Nick will decide that taking off his shirt could help him get the votes to last longer than his wife. For now, don’t expect to see Nick losing any clothes.

Us Magazine shared that Nick has been supporting his wife, Vanessa, through the drama she is dealing with on the Dancing with the Stars set. A source said that he is really proud of her. At least they have been able to get along through this season and not make the competition cause problems in their marriage.

We are working hard getting ready for #MostMemorableYear night but I'm pretty sure this one goes down as most memorable outfit ???????? A post shared by Nick Lachey (@nicklachey) on Oct 5, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

Are you shocked to hear that Nick Lachey doesn’t want to go shirtless on the show? Do you think they will be able to convince him to do it? Sound off in the comments below, and don’t miss new episodes of Dancing with the Stars on Monday nights on ABC.

