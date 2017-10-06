‘Outlander’ Season 3 Spoilers: Roger Drops A Bombshell About Jamie In Episode 5 Photos

Things are about to get really exciting on Season 3 of Outlander. As the series heads into Episode 5, titled “Freedom & Whisky,” Roger (Richard Rankin) drops a major bombshell about Jamie (Sam Heughan) that should set up the most highly anticipated reunion this season. What else will go down in the coming installment?

Entertainment Weekly just released a slew of photos from Episode 5 that include Roger telling Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) about Jamie’s fate. One of the images features Roger standing with Claire and Brianna, who are embracing after discovering the truth about Jamie. The news, of course, will send Claire back in time to reunite with her long-lost lover, whom she thought had perished at the Battle of Culloden last season.

According to the Christian Post, executive producer Ronald D. Moore teased that Jamie and Claire’s reunion would occur by Episode 5 during a press tour this summer. Moore explained how Diana Gabaldon’s book explores Jamie’s life without Claire over the course of five chapters and that the show followed the same structure. The pair reunite in a print shop in the book, a scene that should unfold in this week’s installment.

Although fans can’t wait to see Claire and Jamie together again, there’s a lot to unpack before that happens. For starters, the decision to travel back in time means Claire will have to leave behind her successful career as a surgeon and basically start her life all over again. She’ll also be saying goodbye to Brianna, who only recently learned the truth about her father. Of course, Brianna won’t be left alone and will always have Roger, who is getting ready to celebrate his first Christmas in America.

On top of all of that, Claire isn’t sure Jamie still loves her. The two have been apart for twenty years and Claire has doubts about how Jamie will react when they reunite. Fortunately, Brianna fully supports her mom’s quest to find Jamie and shared a few words of encouragement to help Claire make her decision.

“You told me what you felt for Jamie was the most powerful thing you ever felt in your life,” Brianna told her. “You have to trust it is the same for him.”

New episodes of Outlander air Sunday nights on Starz, check out a preview for the next all-new episode below.

[Featured Image by Starz]