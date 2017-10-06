Oregon Ducks: Exclusive Interview With 2018 4-Star WR Miles Battle

Miles Battle is a four-star wide receiver in the 2018 recruiting class and is committed to playing for the Oregon Ducks. He is a name that anyone interested in college football recruiting knows and that the Oregon fanbase could not be more excited about.

Standing in at 6-foot-4, Battle has superstar potential at the next level. He is an athletic target that will fit perfectly into the Oregon offense and will help take it back to its top potential. Oregon was lucky to get a commitment from Battle, as there was a lot of interest from top-notch schools around the nation.

Outside of the Ducks, Battle had received offers from schools like UCLA, Michigan State, LSU, Auburn, and Washington, to name a few. Battle set his sights on Oregon and he made the right choice.

Through the first three games of the 2017-18 season according to his Max Preps page, Battle caught 15 passes for 272 yards and eight touchdowns. He had a big junior season, racking up 1,049 yards and 14 touchdowns on 74 receptions. Those numbers show a very small glimpse of Battle’s ability to impact a game.

Our very own Evan Massey had a chance to sit down with Battle and talk about quite a few different things. From his commitment to what kind of person he is outside of football, Battle was very open.

First up, finding out what made Battle commit to Oregon was on the agenda.

“Everything really. From the program to the opportunity to play and the major that I want to study in. It was just the perfect fit.”

If you haven’t had the chance to watch Battle play, he was happy to describe his game for you.

“I would say that even though I am 6-foot-4, my game is all-around because I can do short, mid, and long passes all while having quick lateral movement. I’m 6-foot-4 but I have the agility and quickness as if I were 5-foot-9.”

5 catches. 100 yrds. 3TD's last game. but when its all said and done, gotta give god the glory ???????? pic.twitter.com/dW6HhScK42 — M.Battle⁵???? (@milesbattle2) October 5, 2017

Away from football, Battle believes in being humble and not getting caught up in the hype of recruiting.

“I like to think I’m a pretty nice guy. I don’t like to brag or act tuck up about the position I’m in because it’s all a blessing.”

When asked about a potential NFL comparison, he picked Atlanta Falcons’ superstar receiver Julio Jones.

“Julio Jones is one that I look up to and try to elevate my game to be like.”

Oregon’s coaching staff has high hopes and expectations for Battle. He told us a bit of what he has been told by the coaches about their expectations for him.

“They want me to come in and compete for a starting job and that’s what I plan and prepare to do.”

He also talked about his goals for his career at Oregon.

“I’ve talked with coach T about it everytime I’m up there and we, including the other commits, believe we can get back to the National Championship game. And I’m looking to make great connections for my life after college, whether that’s sports or for a job.”

As for his biggest strengths and weaknesses, Battle was very honest about his thoughts on the subject.

“My strengths are my ability to judge the ball in the air and go up and get it at its highest point. My weakness is probably my stamina.”

Battle would like to play in the NFL, but he also has a plan in case he is unable to make it to that level.

“Hopefully in the NFL, but if not I want to make a connection with Nike and work with them.”

In closing the interview, Battle left a message for the Ducks’ fanbase. If you haven’t paid attention to him yet, make sure to follow along, as he has taken notice of the Oregon fans.

“The fans out in Oregon are amazing. I love all their enthusiasm and support! I will be back sometime soon! #GoDucks.”

We encourage you to follow Battle as he takes the next step in his career. There is no denying that he has true superstar potential. Give him a follow on Twitter at @milesbattle2.

[Featured Image by Young Kwak/AP Images]