'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Spoilers: Lennie James On Morgan's Internal 'Killing' Battle

Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers reveal that there will be more than just a physical battle. Some characters will also go through an intense psychological war. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) will have her own mental demons. In a new interview with Lennie James, the actor explained that Morgan will have a major internal battle of his own.

TWD spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up when the series returns to AMC.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Lennie James discussed what fans can expect in The Walking Dead Season 8. Spoilers reveal that he will have an internal battle in his mind. At the same time, Morgan Jones will be fighting Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors. Even though he can be a killing machine, he went through a period in which he believed that all life was precious.

There is a balance with everything. For Morgan, he went from one extreme to the other. So, how is he going to handle the upcoming war?

“Well, how he handles it is pretty much the story of Season 8, really. We are going to war, and that is something which is unavoidable. He’s involved in a major internal battle about how hard or how firmly he holds onto his belief that all life is precious. And much more than that, he’s resolved to either go back to being someone who doesn’t kill or to go forward as someone who does.”

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers suggest that Morgan’s mental struggle will get complicated. Even though he has to fight and lives will be lost, how will he deal with that? Can he separate himself from the two versions of himself to get the job done? Or will he completely lose himself by the time the war is over?

Lennie James explained that what is going to complicate matters for Morgan is his connections. He has developed relationships with more people. Besides Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln,) there is the Kingdom and, of course, Carol. It isn’t just him surviving on his own anymore. There are other people involved, and every move he makes will affect them one way or another. It will make his journey much more difficult as he tries to rationalize it to himself.

As for what makes The Walking Dead Season 8 different from the previous season, the actor revealed it isn’t just one thing, but several. This season, they are engaged in war, as opposed to just preparing for it. Also, expect non-stop action and fast-paced scenes, and the show will not be going over every tiny step. There is also a new kind of storytelling taking place.

“The audience is going to have to work a little harder as far as story is concerned because the nature of war is that you don’t want your enemy to know what you’re up to, and in certain circumstances, the audience are not going to find out what the plan is until the plan is in action.”

What do you think will happen with Morgan in The Walking Dead Season 8? Find out when AMC airs the premiere on October 22.

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]