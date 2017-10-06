Kit Harington and Rose Leslie made Game of Thrones fans everywhere scream for joy when they confirmed their engagement last week. On Thursday’s episode of the Jonathan Ross Show, Harington revealed how the proposal did not go as planned.

Harington and Leslie started dating in 2012, after working together in Game of Thrones. On the award-winning HBO series, they played lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte. TMZ first reported a photo of them holding hands and having dinner together in 2012. A source also reportedly saw them kissing.

The romance didn’t last that long as Kit Harington and Rose Leslie split a year after. However, they remained friends, with Harington calling Leslie a good friend even post-breakup.

“Me and Rose are very, very close and very good friends. And continue to be, actually. She’s wonderful,” the 30-year-old heartthrob told the Evening Standard in May 2014.

In January 2016, Harington and The Good Fight actress were spotted holding hands, coinciding with rumors that they had reconciled months prior. They made things official again in April 2016, when they walked the red carpet at the Olivier Awards together.

Now, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are set to marry and will soon be Mr. and Mrs. Although Harington commands such great presence and composure as former Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch and incumbent King of the North, the same could not be said with how he proposed to his lady love in real life.

“I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff, but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early.”

The last part caught the audience by surprise so Harington doubled back and explained that he popped the question “a bit early,” the Daily Mail reported.

The newly-engaged couple is currently planning for their wedding, which is expected to have the entire Game of Thrones cast in attendance. Harington told Ross that he had told Game of Thrones producers that the show has to stop production so that everyone can attend their big day.

“I was like, ‘You need to factor in a Game of Thrones wedding by the way.’ They have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down,” Harington excitedly revealed.

Game of Thrones will air its eighth and final season in 2019, but it remains unclear whether Harington and Leslie will tie the knot before or after the premier.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]