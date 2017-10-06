Is ‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Micromanaging Her Daughters’ Modeling Careers?

Lisa Rinna’s daughters are reportedly facing tons of drama from their Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star mom as they attempt to make a name for themselves in the world of modeling.

Although Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray have already booked a number of impressive gigs and have become known to some as the next Gigi and Bella Hadid, Lisa Rinna is reportedly staying on her kids when it comes to their work ethic and one particular source claims she’s driving the girls nuts.

“[Lisa Rinna] is always fussing over her girls, telling them to stand straight and walk a certain way,” a source told OK! Magazine, according to a report by All About the Real Housewives of October 5.

Lisa Rinna is also said to be quite strict about their diets and if one of her girls even looks at a cupcake, the reality star is quick to hand them a lecture about cellulite.

“Lisa wants them to become even more famous” than Gigi and Bella Hadid, the magazine source continued.

As fans will recall, Lisa Rinna once starred alongside the Hadid sister’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. However, after the two women were seen bickering over Hadid’s Lyme disease, Hadid announced she was moving on from the show.

While Amelia Gray is still in high school and should be allowed to have fun with her friends, Lisa Rinna has reportedly taken over her life completely and encourages her to prioritize her career. Although the source said that Amelia is still required to do homework, the insider added that Rinna feels she shouldn’t be doing much else — unless it would help her boost her career in modeling.

Following news of Eileen Davidson’s exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier this year, Lisa Rinna rejoined her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards, for filming on Season 8 and during production, the women traveled to a number of locations, including Las Vegas and New York City.

To see more of Lisa Rinna and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Erika Girardi, tune into the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 later this year on Bravo. A premiere date has not yet been set for the new season.

