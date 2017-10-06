Kelly Dodd Reveals Why She Finally Walked Away From Husband Michael

Kelly Dodd announced last week that she wanted to divorce her husband, Michael, and would be filing the divorce papers as soon as she returned from her trip to Germany. The Real Housewives of Orange County star has been very open about her troubled marriage, and she has admitted that her relationship is rocky. Dodd has filed for divorce before, but Michael wouldn’t let her leave their marriage, and he forced her to dump her new boyfriend. That was back in 2012, but Kelly has now revealed that she can’t go on.

According to a new report, Kelly Dodd is now revealing what her final straw was. When she made her divorce announcement last week, she was in Germany, and it’s possible that she had a fight with Michael as he was back in Los Angeles. Dodd reveals that it was the constant fighting that resulted in her pulling the plug on her marriage.

“It was just, it was not working. I guess everyone has a final straw, I just … it was like, just disagreements all the time,” Kelly Dodd has revealed in a recent interview with ET. “We’re really good friends. He’s my family. He’s part of my family, and he always will be, you know? I always want him in my life. We always want to do things together with [our 10-year-old daughter], Jolie, and it was just, we just can’t live together. That’s it.”

Watch tonight @bravotv at 9/8c only on Bravo . Very entertaining.#rhoc #bravo A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@rhoc_kellyddodd) on Oct 2, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

During the interview, Kelly explains that fans should keep watching The Real Housewives of Orange County to see how her marriage is changing. While they appear to be getting along these days, Dodd hints that everything will soon go sideways. It is interesting that Michael and Kelly will start fighting again on the show, as they seem to have hit a great spot in their marriage.

Fans are watching them get along, talk about the other women, and Michael is even caring for Kelly during her post-operation phase. Dodd has denied cheating as a cause for the divorce, and it sounds like it may just be the exhaustion from all the fighting that is causing her to file. No word on what Michael’s reaction was when he learned that she would be filing the documents. Since she announced the news while in Germany, it’s possible that he was caught off guard.

What do you think about Kelly Dodd filing for divorce because the fighting has just become too much? Are you surprised that they are divorcing, considering they have been able to be so friendly with another for years?

