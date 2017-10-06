Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers: The One Clue That Amelia Won’t Die

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers reveal Episode 4 will be incredibly emotional as Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) gets ready to have her brain tumor removed. In the promo, Amelia tries to tell her sister-in-law, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) to do something for her in case she dies in surgery. However, Meredith refused to listen and sternly told her that she isn’t going to die.

Even before Season 14 premiered, Grey’s Anatomy gave the fans a clue that Amelia would not die. According to Bustle, the biggest clue that Amelia will come out of surgery okay was the interview Kevin McKidd, the actor who plays Owen Hunt, did just after Season 13 concluded. He revealed that when Grey’s Anatomy returned in the fall, Amelia and Owen would still be distant with each other. He added that something tragic happens to one of them that brings them closer together.

Grey’s Anatomy viewers assumed the tragic incident had to be Megan Hunt’s (Abigail Spencer) arrival to Grey Sloan Hospital. However, Megan’s arrival did not bond them at all. In fact, they seemed more distant.

The tragic event that will repair Amelia and Owen’s marriage is her brain tumor surgery. Grey’s Anatomy spoilers reveal that Owen will realize that her cold behavior toward him was not really her denying him affection, it was her tumor. It will bring up the question of when she gets her tumor removed, will she be an entirely different person?

Amelia’s doctor revealed that she has had the tumor for about 10 years, at least. She asked Richard Webber (James Pickens, Jr.) to go through her patient’s charts to see if her tumor caused her to make a wrong decision in their care. She worried that her medical condition could have impacted her decision making in their surgery and care. Grey’s Anatomy spoilers state that Richard revealed that she didn’t do anything unethical and had a lower mortality rate than her brother, Derek Shepherd (Patrick Demsey).

In the next few weeks, Grey’s Anatomy will show Meredith and Owen supporting Amelia as she recovers from brain surgery. The burning question is, will it lead to Owen and Amelia giving their marriage another try?

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8/7 C on ABC.

[Featured Image by Richard Cartwright/ABC Images]