Angelina Jolie Reportedly Wants To Take Her Kids To A Refugee Camp — Brad Pitt Says ‘No Way’

Angelina Jolie is more than just an actress and mother; she is also a philanthropist involved in humanitarian efforts around the globe. As a special envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, she often travels to many different countries to help make a difference where it is needed. Now, she wants to involve her children in her efforts, but Brad Pitt isn’t on board with her plan.

A source at Life & Style revealed that Jolie wants to take at least two of her six kids to a refugee camp in Bangladesh, where thousands of Rohingya Muslims have fled due to a military crackdown on insurgents in Rakhine, a western state in Myanmar.

However, the conditions in the area that is filled with over 500,000 refugees are dreadful, including terrible illness and unclean drinking water, and Pitt is concerned about his children’s safety.

The source says Jolie has promised her ex that the kids will be vaccinated and have access to clean water, but Pitt isn’t sold on the idea. He sees it as an attempt by Jolie to get him caught up in more drama.

The War Machine actor and Tomb Raider actress have six children: Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9.

Pitt’s disagreement with Angelina Jolie’s choice to take their kids into a “hot zone” isn’t just about unsafe travel, it’s also about the children’s education. The former couple has reportedly often disagreed when it comes to educating the Jolie-Pitt clan, with Jolie opting for home tutors and a more laid-back approach, while Pitt desires private schools and more structure.

Jolie has taken at least two of her kids on an international trip in the past. While shooting her latest movie First They Killed My Father, a film that she wrote, produced, and directed, she brought along her two oldest boys, Maddox and Pax, to Cambodia where they worked on the set as a producer and photographer.

It was important to Jolie that Maddox have the opportunity to visit the place where he was born. She met her son in Cambodia in 2001, when he was three months old while filming Tomb Raider, and later adopted him.

Angelina Jolie and her children have recently been hitting the film festival circuit and have appeared on many red carpets to promote her latest project. All the publicity happened during September when the kids should have been in school.

