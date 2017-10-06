Shannon Beador Weight Loss: ‘RHOC’ Star Didn’t Lose 20 Pounds After All?

Shannon Beador claims to have lost 20 of the 40 pounds she gained after The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 11 but according to a new report, there may be more to her story.

On October 6, nutritionist and trainer Charlene Ciardiello spoke to Radar Online about Shannon Beador’s recent appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live and revealed that the reality star appeared to be the same weight she was during filming on Season 12, or even a bit more.

“She looks to be exactly the same weight as she was before, maybe even a little more!” Ciardiello, who hasn’t worked with Shannon Beador, explained.

As the trainer explained, Shannon Beador appeared to be doing her best to hide her potential weight gain in a black outfit with her hair pulled back. However, according to Ciardiello, the black trick didn’t get past her and when it comes to Beador’s weight loss claims, she isn’t buying them.

As Ciardiello explained, a reasonable diet and exercise routine should have resulted in Shannon Beador losing 15 to 20 pounds by now but the reality star doesn’t appear to have lost much weight at all, despite her recent claims of having lost half the weight she gained. Ciardiello also said that Shannon Beador doesn’t appear to be consistent in her weight loss efforts.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight just weeks ago, Shannon Beador said that she was working out for 30 minutes each day and watching what she eats. She also claimed that she had lost 20 pounds so far.

Shannon Beador has chronicled her weight struggles throughout The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 and during one of the first episodes of the show, she learned that she had gained 40 pounds and had 40 percent body fat. At that point, Beador was informed that her weight gain could lead to major health struggles and she quickly dedicated herself to making a change in her routine.

To see more of Shannon Beador and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]