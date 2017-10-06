The new season of Hawaii Five-0 certainly had an exciting premiere as Steve McGarrett and Danny Williams tried to stop a pyromaniac from burning down the island. However, the next episode could take the CBS series at a different pace. “Dog Days” is set to introduce a new character who might try to replace Danno as McGarrett’s most trusted friend. Will Alex O’Loughlin find a new partner in Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 Episode 2?

Fans have been whispering about the possibility that Steve McGarrett and Danny Williams might no longer be partners for long due to Scott Caan’s constant absence. However, it looks like McDanno will still be going strong in the eighth season of the show. Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean that there won’t be any trouble along the way. The synopsis for Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 Episode 2 seems to suggest that a new character that will be introduced in “Dog Days” could get between McGarrett and Danno.

The Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 Episode 2 synopsis reveals that Steve McGarrett and Danny Williams will find themselves having to deal with “an injured police dog” who happens to be “the only witness to an ambushed drug bust.” There is little doubt that the description of “Dog Days” is referring to a service dog that eventually gets adopted by Alex O’Loughlin’s character.

Peter Lenkov has already teased about the puppy’s introduction in Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 Episode 2. The executive producer confirmed that although McGarrett and Danno are initially in charge with the dog, it is McGarrett who decides to bring Eddie home with him. Lenkov even shared a brief video on Instagram showing the pooch cozying up to Alex O’Loughlin in bed.

Eddie will not be the only new character who will be introduced in Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 Episode 2. The “Dog Days” synopsis also confirms that Beulah Koale will finally debut as a former SEAL named Junior Reigns. The character will get to meet Steve McGarrett and Danny Williams after being reportedly interested in joining Five-0. It certainly sounds like the task force will get an awesome new member in “Na la ‘ilio.”

Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 Episode 2 will air on CBS on October 6.

