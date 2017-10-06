Pippa Middleton Stays Mum About Pregnancy As Meghan Markle Brings Mother Into Spotlight

For weeks, the public has been talking about the possibility of Pippa Middleton being pregnant. The rumors first began in September, when Pippa Middleton debuted her long bob on her bicycle. Despite the fact that she was seen multiple times at Wimbledon this year, once with her new husband James Matthews, as the season changed, she has been more and more reclusive.

The pregnancy rumor first started when an Australian magazine spilled the beans on Pippa’s alleged pregnancy.

“Pippa always said she wanted to start a family as soon as she got married, and now her wish has come true,” an insider told the publication. “It’s early days yet – and they have decided they don’t want to know the sex of their baby until after it’s born – but Pippa is convinced she is having a little girl.”

This was right after Kensington Palace confirmed that her older sister, Kate Middleton, was pregnant with her third child. The royal family had to release the information despite the fact that she was just 12 weeks pregnant because she was missing functions due to her severe morning sickness.

“We need Catherine to get over this first bit and then we can start celebrating,” the Duke of Cambridge said, according to the Irish Independent. “It’s always a bit anxious to start with, but she’s well.”

Since debuting her new haircut and visiting her sister at the palace, Pippa Middleton has not publicly addressed the pregnancy rumors.

Instead, it looks like there is another non-royal outsider claiming the spotlight now. Meghan Markle made news this month when she appeared with Prince Harry at Invictus Games. They accomplished a lot on their first official appearance by holding hands, whispering into each other’s ears, and kissing.

Things are definitely getting serious for Meghan and Harry. Her mother was also there at the games, which showed that Prince Harry is not just engaged in a fling but a marriage prospect.

“Meghan Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, made headlines over the weekend when she accompanied her daughter to the Invictus Games closing ceremonies on Sept. 30 — along with Markle’s boyfriend of 15 months, Prince Harry,” reports People Magazine. “In a private box, Markle and Ragland joined Harry, Markle’s pal Jessica Mulroney and Soho House consultant Markus Anderson, who introduced Harry and Markle last year.”

The American actress has expressed the respect and love she has for her mother in a previous interview with Glamour, saying that they do not just have “fun together,” but they also find “find so much solace in her support.”

