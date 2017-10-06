Did Kailyn Lowry Just Say That Spanish Boys Ruin Her Life? ‘Teen Mom’ Star’s Fans Don’t Get Involved

Kailyn Lowry recently gave birth to her third son, Lux Russell, a baby she had with an African American male. When Lowry gave birth, she got the most beautiful son. Lux is the perfect mix between Lowry’s fair skin and Chris Lopez’s dark skin. Clearly, fans agree as they all think that Lux is one of the most beautiful babies on Instagram. This is Lowry’s third baby, as she has two children with two previous partners. She had Isaac with Jo Rivera when they were just teenagers, and Lincoln with Javi Marroquin while they were married.

Kailyn decided to file for divorce from Javi as she called their marriage toxic. Even though their relationship wasn’t healthy, it sounds like Lowry is done with Spanish boys. According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry is now agreeing with a tweet that said that Spanish boys ruin lives. That’s interesting, considering she was married to Marroquin and had a baby with him. It seems like her tweet is a direct dig at her ex-husband, even though she may have meant it as a joke.

“But I can’t deal with y’all light skins or Spanish boys. You just ruin lives,” one person wrote on Twitter, to which Lowry replied, “Lmaoooooo speak on it.”

It sounds like Kailyn Lowry may just be fooling around on social media, but it seems like a harsh comment to put all Spanish boys in a box. It seems like she’s putting one race into a box because the tweet also said “light skins.” Perhaps this tweet made people feel uncomfortable because she’s talking about race and about people ruining her life. Even though her tweets often get plenty of replies, this particular tweet got nothing. Only one person decided to reply to Lowry, revealing that she shouldn’t talk about other people ruining her life when she had ruined Jo and Javi’s lives. It sounds like she’s not getting much support over her random tweet about Spanish boys and “light skins.”

What do you think of Kailyn Lowry’s tweet? Are you surprised she could be referring to her ex-husband? Are you surprised that none of her fans are saying anything on this particular tweet?

[Featured Image by Valerie Macon/Getty Images]