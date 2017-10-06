Kim Kardashian, Pregnant Khloe, Kylie Jenner Prep For Babies: It Takes Star Village To Raise ‘KUWTK’ Kid

Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian probably are feeling a tad left out right now, because their sisters Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian are all prepping for babies at exactly the same time. What’s involved in getting ready for and raising not one but three Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK) kids? Well, it takes a star-powered village.

Two Kardashians And One Jenner Join In Baby Prep

Us Weekly revealed just how Kim is joining pregnant Khloe and Kylie in getting ready for their already famous babies. An insider told the magazine that it really does take a celebrity-powered village when it comes to what’s involved with the two Kardashian sisters and youngest Jenner sister prepping to welcome their babies.

Even though Kylie and Khloe don’t currently have children of their own, Jenner and Kardashian are getting plenty of practice before their babies arrive.

“They all take turns watching the group of kids,” explained the source.

Even though Kim isn’t actually pregnant herself, Kardashian is the one who stole the baby spotlight in the promo for Season 14 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“We’re having a baby!”

Multiple sources provided confirmation to the magazine that Kim and her husband, Kanye West, are having a baby via surrogate. Kardashian’s children North and Saint are looking forward to a sister, who reportedly is expected to arrive in December or January.

Kim Kardashian Goes On Baby Rumor Patrol

When it comes to the sisters taking on different roles in getting ready for their babies, Kim has taken on the task of shutting down fake baby rumors. After having gone through some scary complications when she was pregnant with North and Saint, Kardashian has been working out and completing renovating her home.

“I’m, like, the most fit I’ve ever been,” Kim recently revealed.

And she’s also the most determined she’s ever been to keep watch for her sisters. When Kardashian spied a report claiming that she didn’t deal well with the initial news that Kylie was pregnant, Kim turned promptly to Twitter to shut it down.

“This sounds like a very fake story.”

Kardashian has joined Kris Jenner in providing Kylie with guidance, a source told the magazine.

Kylie Gets Baby Tips From Kim, Pregnancy Support From Khloe

When 20-year-old Jenner first discovered that she was having a baby with her boyfriend Travis Scott, she was shocked, said the insider. Kylie and Travis have been together for only five months.

But after the initial shock, Jenner reportedly turned to Kim and Kris for advice about having a baby. Since then, Kylie has been closer than ever to her family, added the source. And with Jenner’s sister Khloe also pregnant, the 20-year-old is feeling more prepared.

“Sharing this newfound life adventure with Khloe [has helped Kylie feel] super prepared.”

For fans eagerly awaiting Jenner and Kardashian to dish about their pregnancies, another insider promised that viewers of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will have their wishes fulfilled. Meanwhile, there’s always Instagram, where Khloe’s and Kylie’s fans are keeping baby bump watch.

Season 14 Of Reality Show To Put Spotlight On Babies

Even though Kylie has stayed silent about her pregnancy, the source revealed that the show is prepared to turn the spotlight on Jenner’s and Kardashian’s baby bumps.

“Season 14 of KUWTK will heavily document the pregnancies.”

In addition, there might even be a wedding in the works. The insider said that Kylie and Travis have discussed both baby names and getting married, but they are being careful about jumping into a marriage too soon. Jenner is estimated at four months along, and she plans to stay in the public spotlight for now because of work.

However, in terms of talking with the media and outsiders about her pregnancy, Kylie is “keeping things sacred” at this point in her progress, added the insider. She’s been hyping her products rather than her pregnancy on Instagram.

#ad So excited for my second sunnies collection … #QUAYXKYLIE DROP II. Follow @quayaustralia for details. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 28, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

Khloe Kardashian Focuses On Love: Pregnancy Perfectly Timed

While learning that she was pregnant reportedly came as a shock to Kylie, Khloe reportedly feels that the timing of her pregnancy is perfect. Kardashian shocked her followers in June when she revealed that even though she had claimed to try to have a baby with her former husband Lamar Odom, she had “fake tried.” Khloe said at the time that she realized “the circumstances weren’t the healthiest.”

But it’s a very different situation with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Kardashian reportedly is at least four months pregnant with his baby, and an insider told the publication about Khloe’s delight.

“[Khloe is] over the moon that this happened with [him].”

During the summer, an episode of KUWTK showed Kardashian revealing that she was not on birth control. The source revealed that Khloe and Tristan had discussed having children but “are not closer to getting engaged.” However, the lovebirds have made plans for the future and become “madly in love with each other,” added the insider.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]