‘Once Upon A Time’ Season 7 Episode 1 Spoilers: All About Premiere Episode ‘Hyperion Heights’

Once Upon a Time Season 7 arrives Friday night with a new narrative that has not entirely cut off its link to the previous six seasons of the show. The rebooted new season introduces a slew of new characters, but it also retains four familiar faces from the original set of characters. And the new and old faces will embark on a new adventure and partake in a new conflict between good and evil.

The new season of Once Upon a Time says goodbye to Storybrooke and moves to Hyperion Heights, a neighborhood in Seattle where both magical and non-magical characters dwell. “Hyperion Heights” is the title of Episode 1 of Season 7 as well. The premiere episode opens with Henry (Jared S. Gilmore) leaving Storybrooke to go on a solo journey to figure out his story, according to the sneak peek and synopsis released for the episode.

Years later, in a distant realm, adult Henry Mills (Andrew J. West), who was first seen in the previous season finale, meets a troubled Cinderella (Dania Ramirez), which “changes the trajectory of his quest forever,” according to the synopsis.

The grown-up Henry seems to have forgotten all about Storybrooke and his old life there. And when he comes face to face with his adopted mother Regina (Lana Parrilla) and his stepdad Captain Hook (Colin O’Donoghue), he fails to recognize them. Regina and Captain Hook, too, do not remember him, as they are under a new curse that afflicts fairytale characters of Hyperion Heights.

One of the sneak peeks suggests that Henry meets Regina and Captain Hook after he had met his daughter Lucy (Alison Fernandez). Once Upon a Time Season 6 finale ended with Lucy knocking at Henry’s door and informing him that she was his daughter.

When a surprised Henry tried closing the door, saying that he had no daughter, she stopped him and said, “Ya, you do. Now come on, your family needs you.”

The synopsis for Once Upon a Time Season 7 Episode 1 says, “Years later, a young Lucy finds a disillusioned Henry at his home in Seattle, determined to make him remember his true self in order to defeat the curse afflicting the fairytale characters of Hyperion Heights.”

In “Hyperion Heights,” Regina will be seen running a bar. She is called Roni, while Captain Hook’s new name is Rogers, and he is a cop. The fourth returning character Rumplestiltskin’s (Robert Carlyle) alternate identity has not been revealed. Meanwhile, Spoiler TV’s preview report calls Rumple the “Dark One” and reveals that he will feature only in two scenes of the premiere episode. Regina, on the other hand, will have a prominent role to play in Episode 1.

To hold you over until it's time for our first trip to Hyperion Heights, check out these magical character portraits! ✨#OnceUponATime A post shared by onceabcofficial (@onceabcofficial) on Sep 26, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

The preview report also indicates that the four returning characters, Henry, Regina, Hook, and Rumple, will not take too long to remember about their old lives.

The premiere episode of Once Upon a Time Season 7 will also introduce the new antagonist Victoria aka Lady Tremaine (Gabrielle Anwar). A sneak peek suggests that Roni and Victoria Belfrey, who is a real estate tycoon, are set to lock horns. In the sneak peek, Roni is seen telling Henry that the neighborhood is changing and not by choice, but by Victoria.

Watch here the sneak peeks for “Hyperion Heights.”

Once Upon a Time Season 7 Episode 1, titled “Hyperion Heights,” premieres on Friday, October 6 on ABC.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]