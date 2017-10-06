Jennifer Lawrence Shows Huge Ring But Unlikely To Be Engaged To Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky

Jennifer Lawrence shocked her fans when she appeared in Calabasas, California wearing a ring with a huge rock. The ring, on her left fourth finger, was captured when she raised her hands to shield her face from the paparazzi, who ended up capturing something unfamiliar. While the Oscar winner has been dating her mother! Director, Darren Aronofsky for about a year, it seems like engagement is a big step for the new couple to take.

The 27-year-old actress went through a phase of dry spells before she met her current boyfriend. Her first relationship in Hollywood was with her X-Men co-star, Nicholas Hoult, but they broke up as her career started taking off. She then dated Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay, but that relationship also fizzled out.

Her schedule was so busy that she did not have time to sustain a romance. In fact, she did not date for such a long time that she joked about her “hymen growing back” in an interview with Vogue.

However, that all changed when she was cast for Darren Aronofsky’s project, mother! While the movie was a box office flop, only getting 67 percent freshness on Rotten Tomatoes and $7.5 million on the opening weekend, their romance took off immediately. The Oscar winner has been seen in the public with Darren’s ten-year-old son, out on multiple lunch and dinner dates and has talked highly of each other as they promoted the movie together.

“It’s such a raw, natural talent she has,” Darren said to Vogue about Jennifer. “I always kind of compare her to Michael Jordan.”

At the peak of her career, Jennifer Lawrence talks love, liberty and the freedom to be herself. https://t.co/tuJgCjgX8y — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) August 27, 2017

So when she appeared in public wearing a huge ring, it seemed like the couple was ready to take the next step.

“Jennifer Lawrence certainly had tongues wagging when she stepped out on Thursday wearing a massive sparkly ring on her wedding finger while out in Calabasas, California,” reports Daily Mail. “The actress, 27, flashed a peek of a massive ring on her left hand while running some casual errands.”

But it is unlike that the ring is an engagement ring. In the last interview Jennifer Lawrence gave, she stated that the older she gets, the more she does not like the idea of becoming a mother.

“Not at all,” she replied to the question whether she feels like she wants to become a mother, according to People Magazine. “They are actually getting less and less as I get older, which is starting to worry me “I don’t think that’s how it’s supposed to work!”

As for the 48-year-old director, he has been married before to Rachel Weisz before she moved on to Daniel Craig. With her, he has one son named Henry Aronofsky.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]