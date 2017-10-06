Justin Bieber Shares Hillsong With Selena Gomez & Kourtney: Church Pastor Screens New Girlfriend Paola?

Justin Bieber appears to have developed his very own method of signifying that a girlfriend has achieved enough significance in his life that she’s worth flaunting to the ever-present paparazzi. It’s both simple and sweet: Bieber takes the lucky lady to his chosen church, which is Hillsong. Both Selena Gomez and Kourtney Kardashian have been seen visiting Hillsong Church with Justin, along with Hailey Baldwin. The church reportedly has such an influence on Bieber, however, that the pastor allegedly must screen the singer’s potential new girlfriend before Justin can even casually date her.

Meet Justin Bieber’s New Girlfriend Paola Paulin

Now Bieber has a rumored new girlfriend, but is she church-worthy? People magazine responded to the romance rumors about Justin and Ballers actress Paola Paulin by revealing that the 23-year-old singer and 26-year-old actress just enjoyed a sizzling date in Hollywood.

Bieber was spotted exiting the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood after he and Paola enjoyed a night out together, an insider told People. According to the source, however, Justin’s comment about Paulin wasn’t exactly church-worthy.

“He was with her at Chateau and told people the next day she was ‘hot as s—.’ “

Chateau Marmont has become one of Hollywood’s most famous hot spots, revered by some as if it’s a church on its own. However, Bieber lived up to his reputation for taking his favored new girlfriends to church by treating Paola to a trip to church prior to visiting the hotel.

Justin Bieber’s New Romance Seen As Positive Sign

Another insider also told People that as Justin’s new romance blossoms, the singer is blossoming as well. Describing Bieber as doing “much better,” the source revealed that prior to stepping out with Paola, Justin had been “profoundly unhappy.” Bieber was tired and low on energy, added the insider.

“He was just miserable. He needed to step back, recalibrate, and then figure out his next move.”

After Justin canceled the rest of his concerts on his Purpose World Tour, he became more involved in his church, according to the source. That involvement, along with his significantly less crowded schedule, has resulted in a “happier, more energetic” Bieber, said the insider.

The source described Justin’s lifestyle today as “encouraging.” Although Bieber reportedly still has some recovering to do after the stress of his tour, the singer is “definitely on his way,” added the insider.

Justin Bieber’s New Romance Reveals Hillsong Church’s Influence

It’s not just People‘s source who is emphasizing the role that religion is playing in his life, however. Justin is known for his strong connection with his pastor Carl Lentz and the Hillsong church, pointed out J-14.

That link reportedly is why Bieber has begun taking his favorite girlfriends on church dates. On two occasions, Justin and Paola have been seen at services in Los Angeles. The publication also noted the significance when it comes to comparing Paulin to Bieber’s previous list of known gal pals.

“Justin shared this passion for the Hillsong Church with multiple ex-flames like Selena Gomez, Hailey Baldwin, and Kourtney Kardashian….If Justin really likes you, that’s exactly where he’s going to take you.”

Although Bieber isn’t talking about his new romance to the media just yet, observers caught him acting with Paola in the same way as with Selena.

Selena Gomez And Paola Paulin Parallels

Just as Bieber used to do with Gomez, Justin behaved like a true gentleman with Paola. Bieber politely opened the door for Paulin, who was described as looking “totally smitten” at his chivalrous behavior.

While Bieber’s gentlemanly ways are earning comparisons to his romance with Selena, Gomez was not seen at the service. However, both Hailey Baldwin and Kourtney Kardashian reportedly were there. It’s not known if Justin, Hailey, Kourtney, and Paola interacted.

Bieber’s decision to take Paulin to Hillsong Church is viewed as his way of taking the romance to the next level, according to Metro. Although some guys want approval from their parents or her parents when it comes to dating, Justin reportedly has sought a blessing from his church.

Church Pastor Carl Lentz Must Approve Justin Bieber’s New Romances?

The publication reported that Bieber had Paola “screened” by his pastor Carl Lentz prior to beginning his new romance. Justin and Carl reportedly have become close since Bieber joined the church in 2015. A source quoted by Metro revealed just how much Lentz influences Justin.

“Justin does not make a move without consulting [Carl],” said the insider.

“Carl wants to help Justin rebuild his life in a solid way and the woman he is with – his romantic partner – has a big influence on him.”

Consequently, before Bieber begins a serious romance, he reportedly requires his potential girlfriend to get approved by his pastor. According to the insider, Justin will not even casually date a woman who does not join him in his enthusiasm for Hillsong.

“Justin will not seriously date anyone – even casually date someone – who does not go in for Hillsong and Carl,” emphasized the source. “She has to embrace it entirely.”

Judging from the appearances of Bieber and Paola at church services, it appears that Paulin has done just that.

