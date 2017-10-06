Ryan Seacrest Is Reportedly Trying To Keep Both His Girlfriend And Kelly Ripa Happy

Ryan Seacrest is becoming a master at keeping women happy, and that’s a good thing considering he has two important ladies in his life. Between co-host Kelly Ripa and girlfriend Shayna Taylor, Seacrest has his hands full in both his personal and professional life.

American Idol is coming back to television, and this week Good Morning America booked Seacrest and the three judges, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie to promote the ABC reboot. However, at the last minute, Seacrest canceled, and it’s all because of Kelly Ripa.

According to a Page Six source, there was no way Ripa was going to allow Seacrest to appear on the morning show after the Michael Strahan disaster she went through last year. When Strahan unexpectedly jumped ship from Live! over to GMA, it destroyed Ripa, causing a public meltdown that led to her to take a week off.

The insider went on to say that Seacrest wants to keep Ripa happy.

“It’s very clear that Ryan wants to stay on her good side. She’s an executive producer on the show, so she has a lot of pull. It’s fair to say she has a lot of influence over him. He joined her show. It sounds like she still feels threatened,” revealed the source.

Making it Instagram official. #thenextidol A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Oct 4, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

A rep for Ryan Seacrest claimed he canceled his GMA appearance due to his tight schedule from his commitments to Live, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and American Idol, and to suggest any other reason is simply not true.

Whatever the real reason is for Seacrest not appearing on GMA, it’s safe to say that keeping Ripa happy on the morning show is in his best interest.

While the 42-year-old stays uber busy in his professional life – in addition to all his hosting duties, he also runs Ryan Seacrest Productions, which produces Keeping Up with the Kardashians – he also has a relationship with Taylor to tend to.

It seems that things are going well for the couple, and the two of them are happy. Taylor is a model and a chef, and if you go by what she posts on her Instagram account, Seacrest is eating well during his busy days.

Happy bday to the amazing @kellyripa! Not only did I score the best TV wife, she’s also become one of my best friends 🙂 #kellyandryan A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Oct 2, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

According to People magazine, Taylor recently shared a few tips for healthy eating–including making your own almond milk, low carb options in fast food, grabbing fresh produce, enjoying seafood, and having a cheat day–and she also shared travel photos and her love of pasta.

Catch Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan weekdays on ABC and the American Idol reboot in spring 2018.

[Featured Image by ABC/Disney]