Leah Messer Pregnancy Rumors Swirl Due To Instagram Photo

Leah Messer sparked pregnancy rumors on Instagram earlier this week when she posted an image of herself that appeared to show signs of a slight baby bump.

Although the Teen Mom 2 star doesn’t appear to be in a relationship at the moment that hasn’t stopped her fans and followers on social media from speculating about a possible pregnancy and, according to a report by OK! Magazine on October 5, some believe she is currently expecting her fourth child.

On Thursday, as the outlet revealed, Leah Messer posted a photo of herself on Instagram and in the caption, she spoke about miracles happening. However, it wasn’t Messer’s caption that caught the attention of her audience. Instead, it was her loose-fitting shirt.

“Are you pregnant again?” one person asked.

Leah Messer has been targeted by romance rumors in recent months and was even rumored to be engaged over the summer. That said, Messer has continued to shoot the reports down and has not gone public with anyone new.

As Teen Mom 2 fans will recall, Leah Messer attempted to get back into the dating scene during filming on Season 8 but after meeting up with a man she met on the dating app Bumble, she opted not to see him again. As she recalled during the show, she was a bit nervous going into the date since she hadn’t been on one in two years.

Leah Messer is currently mom to three children, seven-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah, who she shares with her first husband, Corey Simms, and four-year-old daughter Adalynn, who she shares with second husband Jeremy Calvert.

Since splitting from Jeremy Calvert in 2015, Messer has been linked to a couple of men, including Theodore “T.R.” Dues, who Simms claimed she was living with last year, but despite the reports, Messer has claimed that she has not been involved in a dating relationship since her second marriage came to an end.

To see more of Leah Messer, her family, and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

