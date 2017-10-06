Xur Brings Vigilance Wing To Sell In ‘Destiny 2,’ Hunters Get First Exotic Retread

Destiny 2 players looking to expand their Exotic collection got another visit from Xur. The armor pieces and weapon on sale for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players include a killer Pulse Rifle along with helmets for all three classes. Unfortunately, Hunters are the first to get a retread.

Xur has planted his flag at the crashed Fallen ship in the Winding Cove section of the European Dead Zone in Destiny 2. Players can mark his location on the Destination map and fast travel to the zone. He’s directly north of the spawn point and can be reached either by jumping up the side of a small cliff or by going through a tunnel at the base of the cliff.

The weapon this week is the Vigilance Wing Pulse Rifle. This can be a killer in the current Crucible meta dominated by the MIDA Multi-Tool. It is joined by the armor pieces An Insurmountable Skullfort for Titans, Nezarec’s Sin for Warlocks, and Foetracer for Hunter. That last entry was sold by Xur just two weeks ago.

As a reminder, the Power Level of all Xur’s Exotics scales according to the Guardian’s current Power Level up to 270. You’ll need to Infuse the items to make them any more powerful than that.

Destiny 2 players will have until the weekly reset on the morning of Tuesday, October 10 to pick up this slate of exotics from Xur. This occurs at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT.

Vigilance Wing

The Vigilance Wing Exotic Pulse Rifle bucks the trend by firing a five-round burst instead of the usual three-round burst thanks to the “Harsh Truths” perk. This also grants the wielder health regeneration and increased movement speed when a nearby ally is killed. The other perks are solid too between “Corkscrew Rifling” and “Composite Stock” plus “Last Stand.”

Foetracer

If any Destiny 2 players missed this Exotic helmet when it was first sold, here is a second chance. The Foetracer is good for all Hunter sub-classes and will mark targeted enemies while also boosting damage to marked enemies with low health.

An Insurmountable Skullfort

An Insurmountable Skullfort returns from the days of Destiny 1 with slightly tweaked perks. The “Transfusion Matrix” perk makes this a Striker Titan helmet, as it triggers health regeneration and restores melee energy with every Arc melee kill.

Nezarec’s Sin

Perhaps the best-looking Warlock helmet, Nezarec’s Sin, is on sale in Destiny 2 for the first time. The “Abyssal Extractors” perk is built to increase ability energy recharge rate with Void-damage kills. This is obviously built with Voidwalkers in mind.

[Featured Image by Bungie/Activision]