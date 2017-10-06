Kim Zolciak Reacts After Being Called A Racist Again: ‘RHOA’ Star Defends Daughter In Feud With NeNe Leakes

Kim Zolciak may not have been prepared for NeNe Leakes’ decision to attack Brielle Biermann on social media last night. NeNe was furious after Kim and Brielle had visited her home, and had claimed that they had found roaches in her bathroom. Leakes reveals she doesn’t have roaches and she blamed Brielle for bringing the bugs with her to make her look bad. NeNe even revealed that Kim was racist. The Inquisitr caught the drama as it unfolded, and while Brielle did respond to Leakes’ accusations, Kim stayed silent. It would take her another few hours before she shared her response.

According to a new Instagram post, Kim Zolciak is now revealing that she finds NeNe’s outrage sad and offensive. In Leakes’ post, she accused Kim of being racist and raising her daughter to dislike African Americans. However, Zolciak is now revealing that she’s not racist and that NeNe has been trying to make her look like a racist for years. In fact, Kim adds that it is convenient that she’s not a racist when they get along. They have recently been hanging out and filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta together, but it sounds like the friendship may be over for good.

At this point I almost feel sad for you @neneleakes I had hoped for many yrs you would have seen the bigger picture but it's evident you haven't, I will continue to pray for you. A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Oct 5, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT

The picture that Kim Zolciak posted on Instagram reveals a lengthy statement, where she explains that she’s heartbroken that Leakes would make such an accusation given people are dying over race-related issues. In addition, she accused Leakes of making up lies. An interesting point is that Kim says NeNe is making slanderous comments and this could potentially be something Kim could sue over. This isn’t the first time that Zolciak has been called a racist. NeNe has previously said that Kim has said derogatory things while filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Zolciak continues to deny these accusations. Yesterday, Kenya Moore revealed that she agreed with NeNe’s comments, while Brielle is clearly standing by her mother.

What do you think about Kim Zolciak’s defense of her daughter? Do you think she has a point about NeNe Leakes crying wolf, or do you think NeNe calling her former friend a racist is fair game?

