Kylie Jenner Mortified By Baby Weight Gain, Fears Getting ‘Fat’ Like Kim Kardashian During Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner can’t deal with the idea of gaining any more weight following the news that the reality star is reportedly pregnant with her first child.

According to Radar Online, Kylie Jenner is already four months along and with the way she has been acting as of late, the next couple of months will be extremely hard for her because the 20-year-old can’t fathom how drastically her body has changed.

Kylie has complained about looking bigger than ever and she absolutely hates it. A source alleges that Jenner told friends and family that she will not leave the house looking as big as she does.

It’s a hard adjustment for Kylie Jenner, who allegedly spent tens of thousands of dollars on cosmetic surgery in the past, and considering that she still has five months to go before she gives birth, the remainder of the pregnancy is going to be hell, an insider shared.

Kylie Jenner is so furious that she even labeled her own sister, Kim Kardashian, as fat when she was pregnant with North West, the outlet adds.

The TV personality was close to tears when she stressed to her family that she doesn’t want to get as fat as Kim and be ridiculed by social media users, who are most commonly known to see Kylie show off her surgically-enhanced curves for millions of likes.

Radar Online concludes by saying that there are no chances that photographers will ever get a shot of Kylie Jenner sporting her baby bump on full display. She wouldn’t even dare to show her stomach in public due to stretch marks.

While they haven’t developed yet, Kylie is deeply concerned about it, and she’s been questioning the likes of Kourtney for any remedies to make sure that she doesn’t find herself with large stretch marks as her baby bump continues to grow.

While Kylie Jenner was initially excited about motherhood, the process of getting to the point of birthing her child is excruciating for the soon-to-be mother-of-one, particularly for the fact that she is gaining weight, which sources say is her biggest nightmare.

Is Kylie Jenner truly ready to become a mother?

