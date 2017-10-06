Kailyn Lowry Twitter: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Sparks Rumors Of A New Boyfriend

Kailyn Lowry may have a new man in her life, but is he her boyfriend?

According to a new report, the Teen Mom 2 star engaged in what appeared to be a flirty exchange with a man named Dionisio Cephas on Twitter earlier this week and quickly sparked rumors of a new relationship.

On October 5, OK! Magazine shared details of Kailyn Lowry’s encounter, claiming that the conversation between them began after the mother of three shared a message on Thursday morning about possibly seeing someone special later on in the day.

A short time after Kailyn Lowry’s post was shared, Dionisio Cephas tweeted back to her, requesting that she stop acting like he doesn’t live next door. In response, Lowry said that she was in a “long-distance” relationship with the guy next door and joked about a potential “catfish” situation. She even said that they may need to get Catfish host Nev Shuman involved.

Although Kailyn Lowry and Dionisio Cephas’ Twitter interaction may be completely innocent, her fans and followers were immediately concerned and told Cephas to “watch out” and “wrap it up.” Others suggested that the Teen Mom 2 star may be preparing to welcome her fourth child with a fourth man.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Sep 30, 2017 at 3:01pm PDT

While fans believed that Kailyn Lowry may soon become pregnant, Dionisio Cephas quickly shot down the rumors, claiming he was not on board with having children until he’s married. Then, after a fan suggested that he and the reality star be “just friends,” he told the curious woman that being friends is how the world works.

Kailyn Lowry shares seven-year-old Isaac with Jo Rivera, three-year-old Lincoln with Javi Marroquin, and one-month-old Lux Russell with Chris Lopez.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her family, and her co-stars, including Briana DeJesus, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

Kailyn Lowry will also be seen alongside ex-husband Javi Marroquin in the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, which premieres on WEtv on October 13 at 9 p.m.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]