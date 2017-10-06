‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria’s Car Crash Could Lead To Diagnosis Of Her Mysterious Ailment

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of October 9 tease that news of Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) car crash, which lands her in a hospital, spreads around Genoa City, causing concern among friends and foe alike. Y&R spoilers indicate that the car accident would likely lead to the diagnosis of Victoria’s mysterious health condition, which was triggered by a blow to the head.

Victoria has been through a lot lately. Her health troubles, which led to the car crash, started after she hit her head during an altercation with her half-sister, Abby (Melissa Ordway). Soon after the accident, she suffered strange symptoms, including pounding headache, ringing in the ears, dizziness, and hearing loss.

Victoria, a busy business executive, refused to take the signs and symptoms seriously until she collapsed and lost consciousness in an elevator. Ironically, it was her rival, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), who found her lying unconscious in the elevator.

Victoria underwent a medical checkup and tests after her fainting, but doctors found no evidence of damage or a specific medical condition that needed attention. They concluded she was only suffering the effects of a mild concussion and that all she needed was rest and avoidance of stress.

However, Victoria has so far been unable to follow her doctor’s advice to rest and avoid stress. She is a busy business executive who has been facing a lot of business and financial challenges lately. Her company, Brash & Sassy, is under threat due to a festering conflict between Bill and Jack Abbot.

Victoria is also involved on multiple fronts in personal conflicts of her own. She has experienced moments of intense stress that triggered her health symptoms. The symptoms resurfaced on at least two occasions after she lost her composure during personal confrontations and became emotionally agitated.

The symptoms resurfaced recently during a confrontation with Cane (Daniel Goddard), and even more recently during a confrontation with Hilary (Mishael Morgan).

When she is under stress or agitated, she begins to feel her head pounding and her ears ringing. She also experiences dizziness.

Close friends and relatives also noticed that since the accident, Victoria has exhibited an unusual pattern of emotional volatility, uncharacteristic recklessness, and impaired judgment. Her recklessness and impaired judgment were demonstrated in her dalliance with notorious investor Ben Hochman (Ben Hermes).

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victoria’s undiagnosed health issue could have caused her car crash. Y&R spoilers hint that Victoria might have gotten behind the wheel soon after a confrontation that caused emotional agitation and triggered her mysterious symptoms.

It is also possible the accident happened during or shortly after a road rage incident. She might have lost control of the car and veered off the road due to impaired judgment or after her consciousness blurred.

It seems likely, however, that the accident will lead to doctors taking a second and closer look at Victoria to identify possible health conditions they had earlier missed. Doctors might finally be able to diagnose her health condition and find a solution.

