‘When Do Clocks Change?’ Google Search Is On For Daylight Saving Time 2017 Date This Fall

When does Daylight Saving Time end for the fall of 2017? With daylight fading earlier each afternoon, the Google search is on for “When do clocks change?” and “When does the time change?” The different search terms used to find the date of the DST clock change for 2017 have shown a steady incline on Google Trends in the last few weeks.

Like stocks rising on the Dow Jones, the various searches for “Daylight Saving Time 2017,” “DST,” and “Daylight Savings Time” spike on a Google Trends graph as each weekend in the fall draws near. Once the weekend is done, there’s a slight decline or dip seen during the week. With the DST clock change still weeks away, history shows the search will continue until the clocks actually fall back that one hour in November.

Twice a year on set days the Daylight Saving Time program marks the time to change the clocks around the nation. This DST program that dictates the clock change appears to offer a confusing concept, as the Washington Post suggests. They make the case that Daylight Savings Time lasts eight months out of the year. For the rest of the year, the nation is on “standard time.”

They ask, “In what universe is something that happens for only one-third of the time the “standard?”

The push has been on for quite some time for Daylight Saving Time to continue throughout the year, doing away with the clock change altogether. As the Washington Post reports, opponents of the clock change “think it should be adopted as the year-round standard time. Because it basically already is.”

One weird event occurs when the nation gains that hour in November, the Amtrak trains come to a standstill. According to DoGo News, train schedules get affected by this change. If you happen to be traveling overnight via Amtrak on Saturday night November 4 into Sunday, November 5, you “will have to endure an extra hour of travel time because the trains come to a complete halt and remain at a standstill between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. to stay on schedule.

Many passengers may find it odd that the train they are traveling on comes to a complete standstill for an hour, but this is the easiest way to keep the trains running on time. When the time changes in the spring, trains will automatically be an hour late and they do their best to make up for the lost time. If you are on a redeye flight as the clocks fall back an hour, there’s no need to worry as airlines do not follow the same protocol. They don’t sit on the tarmac for that hour waiting for the correct time to take off, and they certainly don’t come to a screeching halt while in mid-travel, like the Amtrak trains.

When do the clocks change for Daylight Savings Time this fall?

Daylight Savings Time begins the second Sunday in March each year, and it ends the first Sunday in November, which happens to be November 5, for 2017. The clocks change for both time change events at 2 a.m. when most of the nation is fast asleep. With the November clock change, there’s one small perk, and that is you gain an hour, which many look forward to for an extra hour of sleep. The afternoons will become darker an hour earlier, and they will continue to get darker and darker until December 21, which is the day with the shortest amount of daylight.

The shortest day of sunlight for the year:

According to Time and Date’s website’s sunrise/sunset table, on December 21, New York City will have nine hours, 15 minutes, and 18 seconds of sunlight. December 21 is not only the shortest day of the year for sunlight hours, but it is also the official start of winter or the winter solstice.

[Featured Image by ArtFamily/Shutterstock]