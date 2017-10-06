Beyonce, JAY-Z Take Sir, Rumi, And Blue Ivy On Helicopter Ride For First Family Outing Together

The Carters finally made their first public appearance together as a full family and they look nothing short of adorable.

On Wednesday, Beyonce and JAY-Z took the time off their busy schedule and took their three children — Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi — on a family outing in New York City.

The famous family was seen arriving at a heliport casually dressed for their day out. JAY-Z appeared to be a hands-on dad as he carried one of the twins in a car seat. The 47-year-old rapper kept it low key with his grey tracksuit matched with black trainers. He also accessorized with a black cap and yellow-tinted sunglasses.

Beyonce, on the other hand, also dressed down during their family outing and looked flawless in a printed red, white, and blue pajama-style trousers. She matched her look with a pair of white and red designer shoes.

The Lemonade hitmaker carried a Louis Vuitton bag while a minder carried the other baby in a separate car seat.

Taking after her parents’ fashionable style, Blue Ivy looked adorable with her light blue tracksuit matched with pink trainers and sunglasses.

The family’s outing marks the first time that they stepped out in public together after Beyonce gave birth to Sir and Rumi.

PICTURED: Beyonce and Jay Z step out in public for first time with ALL THREE CHILDRENhttps://t.co/wwuRd4nlZN — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 6, 2017

Ever since the arrival of Sir and Rumi, Beyonce and JAY-Z have yet to speak about them in any interviews. Beyonce’s mom, on the other hand, has been very proud of her grandchildren and even gave updates about them.

Last week, Tina Knowles gushed about Sir and Rumi and shared that the twins are “just beautiful and healthy.”

“They are amazing. They’re very young but they like to touch and they’re adorable and just beautiful and healthy and I’m just so happy.”

She added that Blue Ivy has been doing an “amazing” job as a big sister. Apparently, the five-year-old tot is very excited about having siblings and feels responsible for them being here because she “prayed for them.”

Beyonce and JAY-Z have been preparing to settle down with their children in their own mansion. Previously, it has been reported that the couple closed an $88 million deal on a luxurious Bel-Air mansion.

The couple’s hefty sale marks the highest in Los Angeles this year and sixth in the city’s history. The astounding deal topped Mark Walter’s purchase of David Geffen’s compound in Malibu, which cost $85 million in May.

And just recently, Beyonce and JAY-Z reportedly dropped a whopping $26 million for a fancy mansion in East Hampton, New York City. The 12,000 square ft. crib boasts seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an infinity edge pool and scenic water views of the Georgia Pond.

[Featured Image by Mark J. Terrill/AP Images]