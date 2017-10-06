Keyshia Cole’s Ex-Husband Daniel Gibson Addresses Child Custody Claims Amid ‘Love And Hip Hop’ Friendship

Keyshia Cole and her ex-husband Daniel ‘Bobby’ Gibson seemed to have a great co-parenting relationship on Love and Hip Hop Hollywood Season 4. Many fans were surprised when a report claimed that Daniel Gibson is seeking full custody of their son Daniel Jr and spousal support, according to The Jasmine Brand.

In response to the claim, Daniel Gibson took to Instagram to deny the claims. In a profanity-laced rant, which you can read below, the former NBA baller said that he never considered taking his son away from his mother and denied the request for spousal support. Gibson also slammed fans that were quick to believe the report suggesting that he is trying to ruining his child’s relationship with his mother.

He doubles down on the scene in Love and Hip Hop Hollywood where he says that he feels indebted to Keyshia Cole for supporting him.

Keyshia Cole doesn’t directly address the custody claims but she shared advise her father, who she met after 35 years, gave her and describes her son as her motivation and inspiration. The 35-year-old singer and songwriter released a new song “Best Friend” from her upcoming album 11:11 Reset.

The document in which Daniel Gibson reportedly claimed spousal support and full custody is a technicality in case the divorce goes to trial.

Bobby Gibson is not seeking spousal support and submitted a shared custody plan with Keyshia for their son Daniel Jr.

While Keyshia Cole is not interested in dating in the latest season of Love and Hip HopHollywood, Bobby has been getting busy. The 31-year-old was getting closer to his friend Brooke Valentine before she decided to try and rekindle her romance with Marcus.

After rebuking Hazel E’s claim that they slept together, he wasted no time taking the newly single Bridget Kelly on a romantic getaway to Catalina.

The Platinum-selling singer is the highest-profile addition to the Love and Hip Hop Hollywood franchise and she is no stranger to reality TV. Cole starred in Keyshia Cole: AllIn and Family First before joining the LHH franchise.

